July 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Dual-branch network enhances plant disease detection for enhanced crop protection

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

LGNet revolutionizes plant disease detection for enhanced crop protection
The accuracy of each epoch. Credit: Plant Phenomics (2024). DOI: 10.34133/plantphenomics.0208

A research team has developed LGNet, a dual-branch network that combines convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and visual transformers (VTs) for plant disease identification. LGNet effectively fuses local and global features, achieving state-of-the-art recognition accuracies of 88.74% on the AI Challenger 2018 dataset and 99.08% on the self-collected corn disease dataset.

This innovative approach enhances disease sensing capabilities and offers the potential for the development of efficient and robust plant disease recognition models, which are crucial for improving agricultural production and ensuring crop safety in diverse environments.

Safeguarding agricultural production is vital for economic growth, as plant diseases significantly threaten crop yields. The traditional methods of identifying , which rely on the farmers' experience, are time-consuming and inadequate for large-scale cultivation.

Recent advancements in and have improved plant disease recognition, yet existing methods using only CNNs or VTs fall short due to their limited feature perception.

A study published in Plant Phenomics on 21 Jun 2024, proposes LGNet, a dual-branch network combining CNNs and VTs that enhances both local and global feature extraction, achieving state-of-the-art performance on major datasets.

The research divided LGNet's parameters into two parts for training, utilizing pretrained weights on ImageNet 1k for the dual-branch backbone network and fine-tuning with different learning rates. The model was optimized with SGD, momentum, and weight decay, and trained on a Windows 11 system with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU and PyTorch.

For evaluation purposes, cross-entropy loss was used, while online data augmentation enhanced generalization. LGNet's performance was compared to single models ConvNeXt-Tiny and Swin Transformer-Tiny. The initial training accuracies were high for all models, but LGNet's accuracy improved significantly, surpassing the others by 1%–2%. On the AI Challenger 2018 and SCD datasets, LGNet achieved 88.74% and 99.08% accuracy, respectively, outperforming the single models.

Ablation experiments showed that both the AFF and HMUFF modules enhanced performance, with the full LGNet model achieving the best results, demonstrating the effectiveness of the dual-branch network and feature fusion techniques.

According to one of the study's lead researchers, Xin Zhang, "The development of robust plant disease recognition models, and improving the generalization ability of these models in real-world environments, is highly important for ."

In summary, this study presents LGNet, a dual-branch network combining CNNs and VTs for enhanced plant disease identification. Future research will focus on knowledge distillation to create lightweight, high-performance models for mobile deployment and on obtaining more real-world data to enhance model robustness, thereby improving precision agriculture and ensuring crop safety.

More information: Jianwu Lin et al, Local and global feature-aware dual-branch networks for plant disease recognition, Plant Phenomics (2024). DOI: 10.34133/plantphenomics.0208

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Dual-branch network enhances plant disease detection for enhanced crop protection (2024, July 9) retrieved 9 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-dual-network-disease-crop.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Revolutionizing plant disease diagnosis: Pre-trained models outperform traditional methods
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 7, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jul 7, 2024

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

Jul 3, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)