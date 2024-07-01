July 1, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers find degradation of cell wall key in the spread of resistance

by Umea University

Degradation of cell wall key in the spread of resistance
Image from an electron microscope showing how Enterococcus faecalis bacteria clump together to share, among other things, antibiotic resistance with each other. Credit: Umea University

A study at Umeå University, Sweden, provides new clues in the understanding of how antibiotic resistance spreads. The study shows how an enzyme breaks down the bacteria's protective outer layer, the cell wall, and thus facilitates the transfer of genes for resistance to antibiotics.

"You could say that we are adding a piece of the puzzle to the understanding of how antibiotic spreads between bacteria," says Ronnie Berntsson, Associate Professor at Umeå University and one of the authors behind the study.

The Umeå researchers have studied Enterococcus faecalis, which is a bacterium that often causes hospital infections, where in many cases treatment with antibiotics no longer bites because the bacteria have developed resistance. The paper is published in the journal mBio.

These bacteria can also spread the resistance further via the type 4 secretion systems, T4SS. It is a kind of protein complex that acts as a copying device, allowing properties in the form of genetic material to be spread to other bacteria. Resistance to antibiotics is one such trait that can be moved between bacteria with the help of T4SS.

An important part of T4SS is the enzyme PrgK, which breaks down the bacterial cell wall and thus facilitates the transfer of properties between bacteria. This enzyme has three parts or domains, LytM, SLT, and CHAP.

PrgK works like scissors that cut into the bacterial . Contrary to what the researchers previously thought, it turned out that only the SLT domain was active, but in a different way than expected. The other two domains instead turned out to have an important role in the regulation of the enzyme. The researchers also identified that another T4SS protein, PrgL, binds to PrgK and ensures that it ends up in the right place in the protein machinery.

"The findings are important for continued research into how to prevent T4SS from transferring properties such as resistance to antibiotics to other bacteria," says Josy ter Beek, Staff scientist at Umeå University.

The study has been conducted through a combination of biochemical analyses of the protein linked to functional studies in vivo, and supplemented with structural studies of PrgK using both X-ray crystallography and AlphaFold modeling.

More information: Wei-Sheng Sun et al, Breaking barriers: pCF10 type 4 secretion system relies on a self-regulating muramidase to modulate the cell wall, mBio (2024). DOI: 10.1128/mbio.00488-24

Journal information: mBio

Provided by Umea University

Citation: Researchers find degradation of cell wall key in the spread of resistance (2024, July 1) retrieved 1 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-degradation-cell-wall-key-resistance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dangerous pathogens use this sophisticated machinery to infect hosts
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 24, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 22, 2024

Periodical Cicada Life Cycle

Jun 21, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)