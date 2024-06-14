June 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Upper surface of coastal waters can accumulate bacteria and antibiotics, study finds

by American Society for Microbiology

coastal water
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Antibiotics in the uppermost water surface, known as the sea surface microlayer, can significantly affect the number of bacteria present and contribute to the adaptation of marine bacteria against widely used antibiotics. In new research presented at ASM Microbe, scientists directly assessed the potential effects of antibiotics on bacterial diversity in Jade Bay, Southern North Sea, Germany.

The researchers tested the susceptibility and resistance of marine bacteria to ofloxacin, clindamycin, clarithromycin, and novobiocin since these were generally found in this coastal water. They observed that 70% of marine bacteria had developed resistance to ofloxacin, 95% to clindamycin, 58% to clarithromycin, and 100% to novobiocin, which had the highest concentration in the environment. These findings highlight the urgency of antibiotic resistance in marine bacteria.

The study found more bacteria in collected from the sea surface microlayer than in the water below, even when different amounts of the antibiotic ciprofloxacin were added to the samples. When the level of ciprofloxacin increased, the number of bacteria in seawater samples decreased.

However, over time, the bacteria in seawater samples started to grow when there were high levels of ciprofloxacin (50 and 100 ng mL-1), which shows that they were becoming resistant.

In the presence of a high level of ciprofloxacin, the team found 97 strains of bacteria distributed over fourteen bacterial genera. Fifty-seven of these bacterial strains can cause infections in humans, especially those with weakened immune systems, while forty are marine bacteria that cannot infect humans.

The team also found antibiotics—including ofloxacin, clindamycin, clarithromycin, lincomycin, tylosin, novobiocin, erythromycin, trimethoprim, sulfamethoxazole, roxithromycin, and chloramphenicol—to be present in the seawater samples, particularly in those collected from the sea surface microlayer of Jade Bay. However, only a few were found in the water below.

"Our results emphasize the collective effort needed to reduce the potential ecological effects of introducing antibiotics into because antibiotics may accumulate more in the sea surface microlayer, affect the bacteria diversity, and lead to the adaptation of to antibiotics," said Adenike Adenaya, Doctoral Graduate at the Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg.

More information: ASM Microbe is the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology, held June 13–17, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Provided by American Society for Microbiology

Citation: Upper surface of coastal waters can accumulate bacteria and antibiotics, study finds (2024, June 14) retrieved 14 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-upper-surface-coastal-accumulate-bacteria.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New molecule found to suppress bacterial antibiotic resistance evolution
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

7 hours ago

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

18 hours ago

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

Jun 11, 2024

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 7, 2024

Universal wing- and fin-beat frequency scaling

Jun 5, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)