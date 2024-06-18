June 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New study shows mechanisms of hagfish burrowing into deep sea sediment

by Chapman University

under the sea
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Scientists at the Schmid College of Science and Technology at Chapman University developed a novel way to observe the elusive burrowing behavior of hagfish. Dr. Douglas S Fudge and his team created a specialized tank of transparent gelatin in order to visualize how the hagfish behave and locomote within sediments.

Hagfish are bottom-dwelling marine animals that are capable of producing startling amounts of defensive slime when they are provoked. Understanding the burrowing activities of hagfish could lead to increased knowledge of sediment turnover in marine benthic habitats, new insights into the reproductive behavior of hagfish or even inspiration for the design of burrowing robots.

The new research, "Biphasic burrowing in Atlantic hagfish" published June 17 in The Journal of Experimental Biology builds upon Fudge's previous work with hagfish. Until now, how hagfish create burrows, how they move within them, and the final structure of the burrows have been enigmatic because the opacity of sediment obscures a clear view.

The scientists discovered that hagfish create a u-shaped burrow by utilizing a 'thrash' phase with vigorous swimming coupled with side- to-side head movements followed by a 'wriggle' phase that continues until the head of the hagfish pops up out of the substrate. They found that the wriggle phase seems to be powered by a burrowing strategy known as "internal concertina," which is also used by a specialized group of burrowing snakes and a group of burrowing amphibians known as caecilians.

"For a long time we've known that hagfishes can burrow into soft sediments, but we had no idea how they do it. By figuring out how to get hagfish to voluntarily burrow into transparent gelatin, we were able to get the first ever look at this process."

Fudge's research could have wide-ranging ecological implications. Hagfish burrowing likely has important effects on sediment turnover, and, through ventilation of their burrows, on the redox chemistry of the . Sediment near a that might otherwise be anoxic might contain substantial amounts of oxygen, thus altering the kinds of organisms that can live there.

More information: Douglas S. Fudge et al, Biphasic burrowing in Atlantic hagfish (Myxine limosa), Journal of Experimental Biology (2024). DOI: 10.1242/jeb.247544

Journal information: Journal of Experimental Biology

Provided by Chapman University

Citation: New study shows mechanisms of hagfish burrowing into deep sea sediment (2024, June 18) retrieved 18 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-mechanisms-hagfish-burrowing-deep-sea.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers explore the hagfish genome, reconstruct the early genomic history of vertebrates
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is meat broth really nutritious?

1 hour ago

A DNA Animation

Jun 15, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 14, 2024

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

Jun 14, 2024

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

Jun 11, 2024

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)