Chapman University is a private, non-profit university located in Orange, California affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Known for its blend of liberal arts and professional programs, Chapman University encompasses seven schools and colleges: Lawrence and Kristina Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Wilkinson College of Humanities and Social Sciences, George L. Argyros School of Business and Economics, Schmid College of Science, College of Performing Arts, School of Law and College of Educational Studies. For the 2010-2011 academic year, Chapman University enrolled 6,398 students. The year 2011 marks the 150th anniversary of Chapman University's founding as Hesperian College (see below), and is being celebrated with a series of on-campus events. Founded as Hesperian College, the school began classes on March 4, 1861. Hesperian admitted students of both sexes and all races—a radical educational concept at that time.

Address One University Dr., Orange, California, United States of America 92866 Website http://www.chapman.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chapman_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

