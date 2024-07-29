Chapman University is a private, non-profit university located in Orange, California affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Known for its blend of liberal arts and professional programs, Chapman University encompasses seven schools and colleges: Lawrence and Kristina Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Wilkinson College of Humanities and Social Sciences, George L. Argyros School of Business and Economics, Schmid College of Science, College of Performing Arts, School of Law and College of Educational Studies. For the 2010-2011 academic year, Chapman University enrolled 6,398 students. The year 2011 marks the 150th anniversary of Chapman University's founding as Hesperian College (see below), and is being celebrated with a series of on-campus events. Founded as Hesperian College, the school began classes on March 4, 1861. Hesperian admitted students of both sexes and all races—a radical educational concept at that time.

Can high-altitude balloons help predict wildfires?

Schmid College of Science and Technology Associate Professor Joshua Fisher is a co-investigator on a groundbreaking three-year project, which, led by the stratospheric and remote sensing company Urban Sky, aims to predict ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 29, 2024

Common loons threatened by declining water clarity

The Common Loon, an icon of the northern wilderness, is under threat from climate change due to reduced water clarity, according to a new study authored by Chapman University professor, Walter Piper. The study, published ...

Ecology

Apr 6, 2024

Unraveling the mechanisms that control parental care in birds

When animals become parents, they often need to change their behaviors in ways that allow them to protect and ensure the survival of their offspring. What happens in the brain when an animal becomes a new parent?

Plants & Animals

Aug 4, 2021

