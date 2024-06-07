June 7, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Extracellular vesicles could be potential new treatment for acute kidney injury

by American Physiological Society

Extracellular vesicles could be potential new treatment for acute kidney injury
Graphical Abstract. Credit: Function (2024). DOI: 10.1093/function/zqae012

Acute kidney injury has many different causes that can result in a high death rate if not properly treated. There are currently limited therapeutic strategies available to manage acute kidney injury. However, a new joint study by Cardiff University School of Medicine and TaiPei Medical University revealed "major experimental evidence" regarding the therapeutic potential of extracellular vesicles in acute kidney injury.

The study, "Systems approaches to cell culture-derived extracellular vesicles for acute kidney injury : prospects and challenges," was published in the journal Function.

Extracellular vesicles are membrane-bound vesicles secreted by various cell types that can serve as cell-free therapy through transferring bioactive (an effect on living organisms) molecules. However, this study's authors conceded insufficient understanding of extracellular vesicles, and more research is needed.

There is currently a lack of standardization or agreed-upon best practices for acute kidney injury, and most use varying extracellular vesicles isolation methods, doses, timings and administration routes, many of which are not easily translated to humans.

"Cell-derived [] clearly have great potential in [] therapy and their activity has been consistently demonstrated in multiple animal models," the research team wrote.

"Given their natural role as dynamic mediators of paracrine effects and cargo of biologically active substances, there is also strong biological plausibility for their therapeutic use."

More information: David J Lundy et al, Systems Approaches to Cell Culture-Derived Extracellular Vesicles for Acute Kidney Injury Therapy: Prospects and Challenges, Function (2024). DOI: 10.1093/function/zqae012

Provided by American Physiological Society

Citation: Extracellular vesicles could be potential new treatment for acute kidney injury (2024, June 7) retrieved 7 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-extracellular-vesicles-potential-treatment-acute.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Extracellular vesicles from mesenchymal stem cells: A potential therapy for acute pancreatitis-induced cardiac injury?
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

7 hours ago

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

Jun 5, 2024

Universal wing- and fin-beat frequency scaling

Jun 5, 2024

A DNA Animation

May 29, 2024

Probability, genetic disorder related

May 28, 2024

Looking For Today's DNA Knowledge

May 27, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)