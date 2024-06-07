Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society (APS) connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.

Address 6120 Executive Boulevard, Suite 575, Rockville, MD 20852-9839 Website https://www.physiology.org/ Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Physiological_Society

