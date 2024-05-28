May 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Wildlife officials confirm another gray wolf livestock attack in Colorado´s Jackson County

by Julianna O'Clair, The Denver Post

gray wolf
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed another gray wolf attack on livestock in Jackson County on Saturday, according to the agency's list of confirmed gray wolf depredations.

The incident involved one calf and a claim has not yet been submitted. CPW could not immediately be reached for more details regarding the attack.

This is the second time a has attacked livestock so far this month, a sharp decrease from the six depredation incidents that occurred in Grand and Jackson counties in April. Saturday's incident marks the eighth attack on since 10 gray wolves were released in Colorado in December 2023.

2024 MediaNews Group, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Wildlife officials confirm another gray wolf livestock attack in Colorado´s Jackson County (2024, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-wildlife-gray-wolf-livestock-colorados.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Wildlife officials confirm fourth gray wolf attack in Colorado´s Grand County
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Looking For Today's DNA Knowledge

21 hours ago

A DNA Animation

23 hours ago

Covid Vaccines Reducing Infections

May 27, 2024

Human Sperm, Egg Cells Mass-Generated using iPS

May 27, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 25, 2024

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

May 19, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)