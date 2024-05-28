Wildlife officials confirm another gray wolf livestock attack in Colorado´s Jackson County

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed another gray wolf attack on livestock in Jackson County on Saturday, according to the agency's list of confirmed gray wolf depredations.

The incident involved one calf and a claim has not yet been submitted. CPW could not immediately be reached for more details regarding the attack.

This is the second time a gray wolf has attacked livestock so far this month, a sharp decrease from the six depredation incidents that occurred in Grand and Jackson counties in April. Saturday's incident marks the eighth attack on livestock since 10 gray wolves were released in Colorado in December 2023.

