April 29, 2024

Wildlife officials confirm fourth gray wolf attack in Colorado´s Grand County

by Julianna O'Clair, The Denver Post

grey wolf
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed a fourth gray wolf depredation in Grand County on Sunday, according to the confirmed gray wolf depredation information.

The incident involved one calf and no claim has been submitted.

CPW defines gray wolf depredation as that results in injury or death to a domestic animal. Sunday's incident is the fourth confirmed gray wolf depredation in Grand County in April and the sixth separate depredation incident since 10 gray wolves were released in Colorado in December 2023.

Colorado's first confirmed wolf depredation after the release occurred on April 2 in Grand County. The second attack happened five days later and 60 miles north in Jackson County. Prior to Sunday's incident, the last attack was on April 18 in Grand County.

The Middle Park Stockgrowers Board requested that CPW officials lethally remove two wolves suspected in the livestock attacks Tuesday. However, officials stated that one wolf suspected in recent depredations is likely "denning" and in the breeding process. Removing the male wolf "would be irresponsible management and potentially cause the den to fail, possibly resulting in the death of the presumed pups," CPW Director Jeff Davis said in a letter to the board Tuesday.

Amid reports of depredation, one of the 10 reintroduced to Colorado was found dead in Larimer County on April 18. Initial evidence shows the wolf likely died of , officials said Tuesday.

The approach to lethal removals will likely become more liberal as the wolf population in Colorado grows, according to Davis.

Explore further

Wolf connected to livestock killings could be breeding, wildlife officials say
