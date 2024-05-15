May 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Colorado wolf found dead last month was likely killed by a mountain lion, federal officials say

by Elise Schmelzer, The Denver Post

gray wolves
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The reintroduced Colorado wolf found dead last month in Larimer County likely died after being attacked by a mountain lion, according to a necropsy conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The was one of 10 released in December in Colorado's central mountains as part of a voter-mandated reintroduction effort. The wolf is the first of the group to die, bringing the state's known population of wolves to 11 — including two wolves remaining from a pack established earlier from wolves that had migrated from Wyoming.

The wolf was found dead on April 18 and collected by the Fish and Wildlife Service. A necropsy completed by the federal agency found the wolf died as a result of trauma from predation.

"Although not definitive, the puncture wounds in the are consistent with those typically inflicted by a ," spokesman Joe Szuszwalak said Tuesday in an email.

The reintroduced wolves spread widely across the state from their release sites in Grand and Summit counties. In April, the wolves trod areas near the Wyoming border, Interstate 70 near Vail, in Larimer County and in Moffat County, according to a map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

2024 MediaNews Group, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Colorado wolf found dead last month was likely killed by a mountain lion, federal officials say (2024, May 15) retrieved 15 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-colorado-wolf-dead-month-mountain.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Reintroduced gray wolf found dead in Larimer County, Colorado
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

May 13, 2024

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)