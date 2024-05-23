May 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Physicist explains how his research is helping qubits stay in sync

by Talia Ogliore, Washington University in St. Louis

Helping qubits stay in sync
Experiment setup. (a) Sketch of the experiment which includes three qubits respectively labeled "Environment," "Qubit," and "Ancilla." The qubits share resonators that mediate nearest-neighbor coupling. Each qubit is coupled to a readout resonator, which can be probed by a common feedline. The Environment and Qubit are frequency tunable via on-chip fast flux lines (FFLs). (b) The respective frequencies of the Qubit and Ancilla; resonant coupling between the qubits is achieved by applying a parametric modulation of the Qubit at roughly ΔQ,A/2. (c) When the Qubit is prepared in its excited state, parametric resonance can be observed by examining the Ancilla excitation versus modulation frequency. Credit: Physical Review Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.200401

As part of the Center for Quantum Leaps, a signature initiative of the Arts & Sciences strategic plan, physicist Kater Murch and his research group use nano-fabrication techniques to construct superconducting quantum circuits that allow them to probe fundamental questions in quantum mechanics.

Qubits are promising systems for realizing quantum schemes for computation, simulation and data encryption.

Murch and his collaborators published a new paper in Physical Review Letters that explores the effects of memory in quantum systems and ultimately offers a novel solution to decoherence, one of the primary problems facing quantum technologies.

"Our work shows that there's a new way to prevent decoherence from corrupting ," said Murch, the Charles M. Hohenberg Professor of Physics at Washington University in St. Louis. "We can use dissipation to prevent entanglement from leaving our in the first place."

The team has created a video about their research findings:

Credit: Washington University in St. Louis

More information: Chandrashekhar Gaikwad et al, Entanglement Assisted Probe of the Non-Markovian to Markovian Transition in Open Quantum System Dynamics, Physical Review Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.200401

Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis

Citation: Physicist explains how his research is helping qubits stay in sync (2024, May 23) retrieved 23 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-physicist-qubits-stay-sync.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Speeding up creation of quantum entanglement
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Finite potential well transmission coefficient

3 hours ago

Schrödinger’s Cat and the Qbit

23 hours ago

[QFT-Schwartz Page. 256] Violation of operator exponentiation rule ?

May 21, 2024

Quantum teleportation of usable information

May 21, 2024

What is the meaning of "Amplitude of Detection" in A. Zee's QFT book?

May 20, 2024

Motivation behind the Operator-Formalism in QM

May 19, 2024

More from Quantum Physics

Load comments (0)