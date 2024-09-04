The Washington University in St. Louis (WUST) was founded in 1853 in St. Louis, Missouri. WUST is a private non-sectarian university with undergraduate and graduate schools, a medical school and institutes. WUST has 22 Nobel Laureates affiliated with the university throughout its history. The student body is approximately 13,000 students. WUST has a $4 to $5 billion endowment and has a very high rating for research. The medical school is ranked 3rd in the nation and overall the entire university is ranked in the top 50 of all private universities world-wide. The Graduate School of Design and Architecture is rated in the top five in comparable schools world-wide.

Address Campus Box 1089, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis, MO 63130. Website http://www.wustl.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washington_University_in_St._Louis

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

