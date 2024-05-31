May 31, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

A review of progress and outlook for photodetectors based on graphene–semiconductor hybrid structures

by Advanced Devices & Instrumentation

Photodetectors based on graphene–semiconductor hybrid structures: recent progress and future outlook
As a representative two-dimensional material, graphene possesses unique optical and electrical properties that hold immense promise in various fields, particularly in photodetection. Nonetheless, its atomic-level thickness results in weak light absorption, seriously limiting the enhancement of key performance indicators for graphene photodetectors. Credit: Advanced Devices & Instrumentation

A recent review summarizes the progress made in graphene-semiconductor hybrid photodetectors over the past decade. It begins by introducing key photodetector performance indicators, providing the basis for an accurate performance evaluation. The review then elucidates the photoelectric conversion mechanism of graphene-semiconductor hybrid photodetectors.

Next, it delves into the operational principles of these detectors in various configurations, offering insights into typical devices. Finally, the outlines future development directions for -semiconductor hybrid photodetectors.

Graphene-semiconductor hybrid photodetectors offer several advantages:

  • Graphene complements other semiconductor materials, leading to the emergence of new phenomena in photocurrent generation, transport, and collection, as well as the development of innovative devices.
  • Graphene can be easily integrated with other semiconductors without the need for strict lattice matching, providing a high degree of flexibility in selecting .
  • The compatibility of graphene with silicon-based complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor processes, coupled with the mature process technology of traditional semiconductors, forms a strong foundation for the transition of graphene-semiconductor hybrid photodetectors from the laboratory to practical applications.

The paper is published in the journal Advanced Devices & Instrumentation.

The integration of graphene and semiconductors in constructing novel photodetectors has made significant strides in broadband detection, achieving GHz-level working bandwidth, ultra-high responsivity, and gain bandwidth production. However, the development of devices that combine , multifunctionality, and wafer-level fabrication remains a challenge.

Overcoming these challenges requires the development of new methods and processes to optimize the performance and expand the functionality of graphene-semiconductor hybrid detectors, which is expected to drive advancements in photodetection technology.

More information: Jintao Fu et al, Photodetectors Based on Graphene–Semiconductor Hybrid Structures: Recent Progress and Future Outlook, Advanced Devices & Instrumentation (2023). DOI: 10.34133/adi.0031

Provided by Advanced Devices & Instrumentation

Citation: A review of progress and outlook for photodetectors based on graphene–semiconductor hybrid structures (2024, May 31) retrieved 31 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-outlook-photodetectors-based-graphenesemiconductor-hybrid.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Collaborative review unveils the potential of graphene in advancing nitride semiconductor technology
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

GRX-810, Advanced Multi-principal Element Alloy (MPEA)

May 28, 2024

Isotopic exchange and SIMS diffusion profile measurement

May 27, 2024

Help with Calculation: Thermal Expansion of Neon

May 27, 2024

Rank Copper, Brass and Bronze by Thermal Conductivity

May 26, 2024

How does reflective photoelasticity work on transparent glass?

May 18, 2024

Calculation of electrical mean free path in nanomaterials?

May 2, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)