May 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Biodiversity in crabs: More than counting species

by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Biodiversity in crabs: More than counting species
Credit: Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-58780-7

Biodiversity is often equated with species numbers. A team led by LMU zoologist Professor Carolin Haug has shown that matters are a good deal more complicated than that. The researchers compared the shield shapes of "true" crabs (Brachyura) and "false" crabs (Anomura), the latter of which include squat lobsters and hermit crabs.

The findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Their results showed that false crabs have a greater variety of shield shapes, which are directly related to the lifestyle and thus the ecological role of the animals, even though there are more species of true crabs.

"A different picture emerges when we observe the animals during their development," says Haug. In their plankton-dwelling larval phases, the diversity of true crabs is highest.

Meanwhile, diversity is lowest in an that true and false crabs go through and in which the transition from planktic to benthic (bottom-dwelling) habitat takes place; moreover, this is where they most closely resemble their early ancestors.

"Our study indicates that is much more complex than can be comprehended by species numbers alone," Haug points out.

More information: Florian Braig et al, Morphological diversity in true and false crabs reveals the plesiomorphy of the megalopa phase, Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-58780-7

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Citation: Biodiversity in crabs: More than counting species (2024, May 23) retrieved 23 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-biodiversity-crabs-species.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mobs of tuna crabs descend on Southern California waters
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

May 19, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 17, 2024

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

May 16, 2024

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)