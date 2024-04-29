April 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Topologically controlled multiskyrmions: Researchers propose a new family of quasiparticles

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Complex topological skyrmions from a "needle"
(a) Schematics of (a1) the GRIN lens and (a2) the GRIN-lens array, with radial and azimuthal distributions of the fast and slow axes at their cross section, the radius of which can be less than 500 µm, and (a3) a picture of a real GRIN lens. (b),(c) Diverse polarization vectorial light fields corresponding to the different complex photonic quasiparticles generated can be controlled by cascades of GRIN lenses, represented by (b) polarization-ellipse distributions and (c) Stokes-vector distributions, which include (b1),(c1) a skyrmion of topological number of Ns = 2, (b2),(c2) a skyrmionium of Ns = 0, (b3),(c3) a quadruskyrmion of Ns = 4 comprising four elementary skyrmions of Ns = 1, and (b2),(c2) a quadrumeron of Ns =2 comprising four elementary merons of Ns = 1/2. Credit: Yijie Shen, Chao He, Zipei Song, Binguo Chen, Honghui He, Yifei Ma, Julian A.J. Fells, Steve J. Elston, Stephen M. Morris, Martin J. Booth, and Andrew Forbes.

Skyrmions are topologically protected quasiparticles with sophisticated spin textures, widely studied in condensed-matter systems, magnets and recently in photonics, which predicts great potential in ultra-high-capacity information storage, due to their diversified and stable topological spin textures in ultrasmall particle-like region.

Motivated by the demand for ultra-capacity information carriers, emerging research seeks to create and control more complex quasiparticles with higher-order extended topological textures in addition to the fundamental skyrmions, such as the transformable meron lattices and bundles in chiral magnets, skyrmion bags with large topological charges and heliknotons with complex knots in liquid cystals, to name a few.

However, these topological textures all exist as steady states in materials, which may be perfect for solid-state information storage but impossible for long-range dynamic information transfer.

Recent studies of optical skyrmions (Nature Photonics) may solve this problem. Importantly, the topological spin textures can be created in higher-dimensional structured light fields (Light: Science & Applications), and open new direction of topologically stable long-range large-capacity optical communications to revolutionize our information society.

Therefore, the emergence of new forms of optical quasiparticle with extended topological structures and orders are always highly desired and promising the expansion of fundamental and applied physical frontier.

In a paper published in Physical Review Applied, an proposed a new family of quasiparticles, termed multiskyrmions, which possess multipole-like extended configurations with increasingly complex new topologies and controlled by multiple topological orders, beyond the limit of normal skyrmions.

In addition, researchers present the experimental generation and flexible control of a large range of on-demand topological states by a photonic technique. Moreover, the standard skyrmions are usually produced by exotic structured materials such as chiral magnetics, plasmonic systems.

They show that their new quasiparticle alphabet can be constructed from simple GRIN lenses, lending to immediate and widespread implementation, and in more compact systems.

Moreover, the photonic quasiparticles in GRIN lenses can be coupled to free-space optical systems, realizing a long-range transport of controlled topologies.

Based on this advantage, the team proposes a practical quasiparticle-based information transfer protocol of ultra-capacity encryption, where the multiple topological numbers of diversified quasiparticles are used to encode and transfer information with robust topologies against environmental perturbations.

In addition, the capacity and channels in this scheme can be flexibly spanned by arranging the GRIN-lens/ array, beating the current optical communication methods.

"We believe this work is a milestone. As skyrmions or quasiparticles in magnets already raised the revolution of ultra-capacity steady data storage, while, our work start to face the challenge and open new research direction of skyrmion-based informatics from steady storage to dynamic transport. Our method lends integrated and programmable solutions of complex particle textures, with impacts on both photonic and general condensed-matter systems for revolutionizing topological informatics and logic devices," the scientists said.

More information: Yijie Shen et al, Topologically controlled multiskyrmions in photonic gradient-index lenses, Physical Review Applied (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevApplied.21.024025. On arXiv: DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2304.06332

Journal information: Physical Review Applied , Light: Science & Applications , Nature Photonics , arXiv

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Topologically controlled multiskyrmions: Researchers propose a new family of quasiparticles (2024, April 29) retrieved 29 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-topologically-multiskyrmions-family-quasiparticles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New exotic magnetic quasiparticle 'skyrmion bundle' joins topological zoo
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can I calculate spin Hall conductivity for a 4*4 Hamiltonian?

Apr 27, 2024

Hall effect in P-type semiconductors: electron-centric heuristic?

Apr 25, 2024

Insulator band gap and applied voltage?

Apr 24, 2024

Cavity locking using Lockin PID technique

Apr 24, 2024

Question about cgs vs SI units in the context of the Debye Length

Apr 22, 2024

Looking for study group to hack on basic theory in condensed matter

Apr 20, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)