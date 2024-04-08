April 8, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Scientists report that buffer and pH strongly affect the phase separation of SARS-CoV-2 N protein

by Dominic Dähler, ETH Zurich

Scientists report that buffer and pH strongly affect the phase separation of SARS-coV-2 N protein
Credit: Molecular Biology of the Cell (2024). DOI: 10.1091/mbc.E23-12-0500

In a new paper published in Molecular Biology of the Cell, the Allain lab (IBC) reported that the phase separation of the SARS-CoV-2 N protein strongly depends on the chosen buffer and pH. For example, the protonation of a single histidine side chain makes the difference if the protein phase separates or not.

The SARS-CoV-2 structural nucleocapsid (N) is involved in viral genome packaging and was reported in the literature to undergo in the presence of RNA. Using a phosphate buffer not used in the published experiments, the researchers were puzzled that they could not reproduce phase separation at pH 7.2 but only at non-physiological pH 6.

They showed that the difference in phase separation behavior at these two pH values in phosphate buffer is due to the protonation state of a single histidine side chain.

They then extended their experiments to buffers used in the published literature describing phase separation of the N protein. They found that some buffers directly interact with the N protein and that the choice of buffer affects the protein's net charge at pH 7.2, also providing a rationale as to why different RNA amounts were needed to affect phase separation behavior at this pH.

The results show that buffer and pH choice must be considered together, especially when drawing conclusions from in vitro experiments regarding the situation in the cell. Regarding the initial experiment, where a lower pH was required to induce phase separation, it is interesting to note that can lead to a decrease in cellular pH, which might help then by facilitating phase separation of the N protein.

More information: Nina C. Kathe et al, Buffer Choice and pH Strongly Influence Phase Separation of SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid with RNA, Molecular Biology of the Cell (2024). DOI: 10.1091/mbc.E23-12-0500

Journal information: Molecular Biology of the Cell

Provided by ETH Zurich

Citation: Scientists report that buffer and pH strongly affect the phase separation of SARS-CoV-2 N protein (2024, April 8) retrieved 8 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-scientists-buffer-ph-strongly-affect.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study looks at RNA's solo act on the ever-changing stage of cellular dynamics
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What do large moles on the body indicate?

Mar 30, 2024

Avian flu - A new study led by a team from the University of Maryland

Mar 27, 2024

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 20, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

Mar 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)