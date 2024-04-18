April 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers realize hydrogen formation by contact electrification of water microdroplets and its regulation

by Chen Na, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers realize hydrogen formation by contact electrification of water microdroplets and its regulation
Graphical abstract. Credit: Journal of the American Chemical Society (2024). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.4c01455

Direct utilization of water as a source of hydrogen atoms and molecules is fundamental to the evolution of the ecosystem and industry. However, liquid water is an unfavorable electron donor for forming these hydrogen species due to its redox inertness.

A research group led by Prof. Wang Feng and Assoc. Prof. Jia Xiuquan from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Richard N. Zare's group from Stanford University, has realized hydrogen formation by contact electrification at oil-water microdroplet interfaces and its regulation. The study is published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Water microdroplets have been shown to possess a high electric field at the interface of microdroplets, which is sufficient to ionize OH- to produce spontaneously. Subsequent charge transfer can lead to a variety of essential hydrogenation reactions.

In this study, the researchers found marked charge separation between oil-water microdroplets of different sizes through atomization. Compared with pure water microdroplets, the charge separation of oily aqueous microdroplets was improved due to the oil-mediated extraction of electrons from sprayed microdroplets, thus promoting the generation of hydrogen species. The hydrogen formation was proposed to proceed by contact electrification and charge neutralization at oil-water microdroplet interfaces.

This mechanism was verified by adding surfactants to disrupt the water-oil interfaces, which suppressed both and hydrogen evolution activity.

Additionally, the researchers found that the reductive hydrogen species could further lead to an in-situ CO2 hydrogenation process run at normal temperature for selective CO formation using water as the hydrogen source.

Large amounts of water resources are subject to pollution caused by , oily wastewater discharge, etc. Traditional wastewater treatment technology always results in significant carbon emissions. This study indicated that it is possible to realize the upcycling of oil-containing wastewater by spraying an oil-water emulsion to generate H2 from water, which could transform the oily wastewater treatment process into a viable carbon sequestration pathway.

More information: Xuke Chen et al, Sprayed Oil–Water Microdroplets as a Hydrogen Source, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2024). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.4c01455

Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers realize hydrogen formation by contact electrification of water microdroplets and its regulation (2024, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-hydrogen-formation-contact-electrification-microdroplets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers reveal oceanic black carbon sink effect driven by seawater microdroplets
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can you eat the Periodic Table?

4 hours ago

New Insight into the Chemistry of Solvents

Apr 17, 2024

Separation of KCl from potassium chromium(III) PDTA

Apr 16, 2024

Zirconium Versus Zirconium Carbide For Use With Galinstan

Mar 29, 2024

Electrolysis: Dark blue oxide from steel?

Mar 28, 2024

Identification of HOMO/LUMO in radicals

Mar 27, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)