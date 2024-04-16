April 16, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers reveal oceanic black carbon sink effect driven by seawater microdroplets

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers reveal oceanic black carbon sink effect driven by seawater microdroplets
Researchers reveal oceanic black carbon sink effect driven by seawater microdroplets. Credit: DICP

Pyrogenic carbon is widely produced during the incomplete combustion of biomass and fossil fuels on land. About one-third of pyrogenic carbon is exported to the ocean by rivers, and thereinto, the refractory fraction becomes the source of oceanic black carbon that can provide a long-term sink for atmospheric CO2.

The chemical signature of black carbon in the oceans differs from pyrogenic carbon in rivers. Specifically, unknown degradations that account for the losses of pyrogenic carbon or carbon-13 enrichment of pyrogenic carbon should exist as terrigenous refractory pyrogenic carbon transits . Unveiling this enigma is helpful in verifying the role of oceanic pyrogenic carbon in buffering climate change, but it still needs to be clarified.

In a study published in Journal of the American Chemical Society, Prof. Wang Feng's group from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the collaborators have identified a degradation process that may be a significant contributor to the deposition of 13C-enriched pyrogenic carbon in coastal sediments.

The coastal ocean surface harbors abundant wave energy. Wave energy dissipation through wave breaking is a prominent source of sprayed water microdroplets on Earth. Water microdroplets possess a high electric field at the interface of microdroplets, which is sufficient to pull electrons out of hydroxide ions.

Researchers found that seawater microdroplets can couple this interfacial electron transfer pathway with that caused by contact electrification at microdroplet water-carbon interfaces to accelerate refractory pyrogenic carbon degradation. This electrochemical can lead to a large fractionation of stable carbon isotopes and account for the deposition of refractory pyrogenic carbon.

Additionally, researchers proposed a hypothesis that the resuspension of such deposited refractory pyrogenic carbon could act as a source of 13C-enriched in the open ocean. They indicated that with intensifying wave energy due to , the chemical effect of seawater microdroplets in the marine carbon cycle requires more attention.

More information: Ruolan Zhang et al, Pyrogenic Carbon Degradation by Galvanic Coupling with Sprayed Seawater Microdroplets, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2024). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.4c00290

Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers reveal oceanic black carbon sink effect driven by seawater microdroplets (2024, April 16) retrieved 16 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-reveal-oceanic-black-carbon-effect.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Wildfire residue may contribute to climate change
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Tidal friction and global warming.

Apr 13, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Apr 9, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

Apr 6, 2024

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

Apr 5, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Apr 5, 2024

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

Mar 27, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)