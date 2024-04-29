April 29, 2024

Study finds CsPbBr₃ out-of-phase perovskite helps highly sensitive X-ray detection

by Ye Jiajiu and Zhao Weiwei, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences

CsPbBr3 out-of-phase perovskite helps highly sensitive X-ray detection
The introduction of CsPb2Br5 enhances the transport of charge carriers within CsPbBr3. Credit: WANG Changmao

A recent study conducted by the research team at Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has introduced a new method for enhancing X-ray detection by incorporating out-of-phase CsPb2Br5 perovskite into CsPbBr3 bulk material.

"We achieved really good sensitivity for detecting X-rays (2.58×105 μC Gyair-1 cm-2), and a low detection limit (127.9 nGyair-1)," said Prof. Pan Xu, who led the team, "We also integrated this technique with a thin-film transistor (TFT) plate to make X-ray images."

The relevant results were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

Metal halide perovskite is a promising material for detecting things like X-rays, offering better sensitivity and resolution than traditional detectors. Inorganic perovskite CsPbBr3 has excellent environmental stability and unique high-temperature plasticity, rendering it particularly advantageous for X-ray detector and imaging applications.

However, making single-crystal CsPbBr3 is difficult and expensive, and polycrystalline CsPbBr3 devices have low electron mobility, limiting their use in certain imaging systems.

In this study, scientists developed a new method called the Out-of-Phase Articulation Strategy (OPAS). They used OPAS to combine a special material called CsPb2Br5 with another material called CsPbBr3. They made a mixture of these materials using a technique called high-energy mechanical ball milling. Adding CsPb2Br5 didn't decrease the current baseline.

Instead, it helped to speed up the movement of electrons and holes, which are important for detecting X-rays. This improvement was possible because CsPb2Br5 created pathways for the electrons and holes to move more easily within CsPbBr3. Using this method, they achieved high sensitivity and for detecting X-rays without needing a lot of voltage.

In addition, the researchers put together CsPb2Br5/CsPbBr3 on TFT backplanes to realize multi-pixel X-ray surface-array imaging. This proved that CsPbBr3 material can be used for imaging.

"It also gives us a new material system and design concept for using chalcocite in X-ray imaging," added Ye.

This work shows that perovskites with the introduction of a 2D phase exhibit carrier transport effect and good long-term stability which making them promising candidates for commercial use.

More information: Changmao Wan et al, Out‐Of‐Phase Articulation Strategy of CsPbBr3/CsPb2Br5 Perovskite for High Sensitivity X‐Ray Detection, Advanced Functional Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202401220

Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Study finds CsPbBr₃ out-of-phase perovskite helps highly sensitive X-ray detection (2024, April 29) retrieved 29 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-cspbbr8323-phase-perovskite-highly-sensitive.html
