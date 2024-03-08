March 8, 2024

Video: New radar mission for Europe

by European Space Agency

Video: New radar mission for Europe
Credit: European Space Agency

The upcoming Copernicus Radar Observation System for Europe in L-band (ROSE-L) will provide continuous day-and-night all-weather monitoring of Earth's land, oceans and ice, and offer frequent observations of Earth's surface at a high spatial resolution.

ROSE-L will carry an active phased array synthetic aperture radar instrument. The will be the largest deployable planar antenna ever built measuring an impressive 40 sq m.

ROSE-L will deliver many benefits including essential information on forests and land cover, leading to improved monitoring of the terrestrial carbon cycle and carbon accounting.

The will also greatly extend our ability to monitor minute surface displacements and helping detect geohazards. It will automatically map surface soil moisture conditions over land helping improve hydrology and , and support the operational monitoring of sea and land ice across the Arctic.

ROSE-L is one of six Copernicus Sentinel Expansion missions that ESA is developing on behalf of the EU. The missions will expand the current capabilities of the Copernicus Space Component—the world's biggest supplier of Earth observation data.

This features interviews with Malcolm Davidson, ROSE-L Mission Scientist, Nico Gebert, ROSE-L Payload Manager and Gianluigi Di Cosimo, ROSE-L Project Manager.

Credit: ESA - European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

