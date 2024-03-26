March 26, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

reputable news agency

proofread

Swapping Bordeaux for Kent, climate change to shift wine regions: Study

wine
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

English wines could benefit at the expense of French and Italian vines as climate change shifts the landscape in traditional wine growing, according to a new study published on Tuesday.

Increased and erratic rainfall could wipe out vineyards from Greece to California by 2100, researchers found—while creating optimal conditions for growing in the UK and other unlikely regions.

"Climate change is changing the geography of wine," said Cornelis van Leeuwen, the lead author of the paper published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.

"There will be winners and losers," he told AFP.

Researchers compared existing but scattered data on the effects of rising heat and drought, as well as changes in pests and diseases, on global wine regions.

They found a "substantial" risk that 49 to 70 percent of these producing regions would become economically unviable, depending on the extent of global warming.

"You can still make wine almost anywhere (even in tropical climates)... but here we looked at quality wine at economically viable yields," said van Leeuwen, a professor of viticulture at Bordeaux Sciences Agro.

Conversely, 11 to 25 percent of regions where vines are already planted could see production improve.

And completely new vineyards could emerge at and altitudes, researchers said—including southern regions of Great Britain where viticulture is in its infancy.

Rising temperatures

The extent to which global temperatures rise will make the difference.

If warming remains within two degrees Celsius of pre-industrial averages—a limit set by the 2015 Paris climate accord—most wine regions will survive, but need to adapt.

But under "far more severe warming scenarios, most Mediterranean regions might become climatically unsuitable for wine production", the study found.

About 90 percent of winelands in coastal and lowland parts of Spain, Italy and Greece "could be at risk of disappearing by the end of the century."

Southern California, where conditions are already warm and dry, could suffer the same fate with suitable areas for wine production declining by up to 50 percent.

But warmer conditions in America's northern wine regions, from Washington State to the Great Lakes region, and even New England, could see the potential for premium wine production to flourish.

While "France is not the most exposed country", van Leeuwen said, it like many other wine-growing regions will have to adapt by using more resilient grape varieties like Grenache for reds or Chenin for whites.

But he cautioned against turning to irrigation.

"Irrigated vines are more vulnerable to drought if there is a lack of water," he said, adding it would be "madness" to direct such a scarce resource toward such hardy crops.

More information: Cornelis van Leeuwen, Climate change impacts and adaptations of wine production, Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s43017-024-00521-5. www.nature.com/articles/s43017-024-00521-5

Journal information: Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Swapping Bordeaux for Kent, climate change to shift wine regions: Study (2024, March 26) retrieved 26 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-swapping-bordeaux-kent-climate-shift.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Wine forecast: Britain could be Chardonnay champions by 2050
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 20, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

Mar 15, 2024

Electrical potential difference and charge separation

Mar 14, 2024

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Mar 11, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)