July 21, 2019

French wine production hit by heatwave

Unfavourable weather conditions hit the flowering of the vine
Unfavourable weather conditions hit the flowering of the vine

Wine production in France this year will be down by between six and 13 percent over 2018, notably because of the ongoing heatwave, the agriculture ministry said Saturday.

France, one of the world's top wine producers and exporters, was hit hard by poor weather conditions, including a heatwave at the end of June.

That and other factors meant that production should be between 42.8 and 46.4 million hectolitres—the lowest figures in the last five years, said the ministry, based on estimates drawn up on July 12.

Unfavourable weather conditions hit the flowering of the vine, particularly in the western wine regions of France, such as Val de Loire, Charente, Bordelais the wines of the southwest.

In southern France, the heatwave broke records, with temperatures in some places as high as 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit).

The heat damage meant lost production in three regions: the Gard, Herault and Var, the ministry added.

Hailstorms also affected some vines but they did less damage nationally.

Another heatwave has been forecast for most of France in the coming week.

France, along with Spain and Italy, is one of the world's top three producers and exporters, according to industry figures released last week.

Explore further

France revises June temperature record up to 46 degrees

© 2019 AFP

Citation: French wine production hit by heatwave (2019, July 21) retrieved 21 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-french-wine-production-heatwave.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 19, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 18, 2019

Greenland Wildfire

Jul 18, 2019

Rockstrøm et al - Planetary boundaries

Jul 17, 2019

Mw6.6 Quake offshore of NW Western Australia, Australia ... NOW

Jul 14, 2019

M 7.3 Nthrn Indonesia ... 2nd large quake for the day

Jul 14, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration