June 26, 2019

Bordeaux winemakers cheer heatwave: 'It's magic!'

A long dry summer last year also helped salvage grapes threatened by mildew, producing an excellent &quot;millesime&quot; or har
A long dry summer last year also helped salvage grapes threatened by mildew, producing an excellent "millesime" or harvest

The heatwave that is roasting parts of Europe is more than welcome in the French region of Bordeaux, where wine producers say a sudden intense burst of sun after a wet spring could produce a superior vintage.

"Two of three days of heatwave in Bordeaux at this time, it's magic!" Philippe Bardet, head of the Bordeaux Wine Council, told AFP.

Temperatures are expected to rise past 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) this week in the Bordeaux region, helping to burn off any of the mildew caused by residual damp, which is "very, very good for quality", Bardet said.

A long dry summer last year also helped salvage grapes threatened by mildew, producing an excellent "millesime" or vintage.

Bernard Farges, head of the federation of Bordeaux wine appellations, which represents 4,500 producers, noted that the "is a Mediterranean plant, it likes heat."

Thanks to the unusually , workers who are getting ready for the post-summer harvest by trellising the vine and topping the shoots have to start before dawn to beat the .

"People are used to be it," said Frederic Faux, head of the agriculture section at the CGT trade union in the Bordeaux area. "We're used to that in agriculture."

Explore further

Heat brings relief for French vineyards

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Bordeaux winemakers cheer heatwave: 'It's magic!' (2019, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-bordeaux-winemakers-heatwave-magic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Collisionless plasma hydromagnetic waves

5 hours ago

Stratified flows

8 hours ago

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jun 24, 2019

New undersea freshwater aquifer mapped

Jun 23, 2019

NZ earthquake 14.11.16 - Mag 7.8

Jun 23, 2019

Content of Earth-impacting meteors over time

Jun 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration