March 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Perturbations in redox status, biochemical indices, genes in the liver following fish exposure to Mancozeb

by Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Perturbations in redox status, biochemical indices, genes in the liver following fish exposure to Mancozeb
ROS induction in the erythrocytes of control and treated groups (T1 and T2). (a) The corrected total cell fluorescence (CTCF) values in fish exposed to T1 (2.068 mg/L) and T2 (4.136 mg/L) after 60 days. The stated values are mean ± standard error; n = 3 fish were taken from each group; *p < 0.05. (b) Image of ROS captured using a non-fluorescent DCF-DA dye that oxidizes to green fluorescent DCF dye. C, control group; DCF, 2′,7′-dichlorofluorescein; DCF-DA, dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate; ROS, reactive oxygen species; T, treatment group. Credit: Gene Expression (2024). DOI: 10.14218/GE.2023.00049

Due to the increased demand for food for the growing population, pesticides are widely used to control diseases and boost productivity. A study published in the journal Gene Expression was designed to evaluate the toxic effects of the fungicide Mancozeb (MZ) in the liver of the fish strain Channa punctatus.

Fifty-four healthy C. punctatus fish (24 ± 4.0 g, 11.0 ± 2.0 cm) were divided into three groups (n = 18 per group): control, T1 (20% of 96 h-LC50—2.068 mg/L) and T2 (40% of 96 h-LC50 − 4.136 mg/L). Reactive oxygen species, redox imbalance, and liver biomarkers were measured after 20, 40, and 60 d of MZ exposure. Transcriptional profiling of XBP1s and NOX4 genes was performed after 60 d.

There were significant (p < 0.05) increases in induction, oxidative stress biomarkers (lactate dehydrogenase enzyme activity, glutathione peroxidase, superoxide dismutase, and catalase), and liver biomarkers (alanine transaminase, aspartate transaminase, , and total bilirubin) after 20, 40, and 60 d of MZ exposure.

However, there were significant (p < 0.05) decreases in superoxide dismutase and catalase after 40 d. There was a significant (p < 0.05) upregulation in XBP1s (5.1-fold) and NOX4 (3.3-fold) gene expression in the T2 group after 60 d. These results collectively evince the triggered by MZ. It may serve as early bio-indicators of endoplasmic reticulum stress and in the prevention and treatment of liver diseases.

This study showed that MZ is a strong oxidative stress inducer that can trigger NOX4 and XBP1s in the liver. We also found that ROS levels and their related biomarkers were elevated during liver injury, indicating that MZ toxicity can exert its even in sub-lethal concentrations in C. punctatus fish.

It is well known that ROS overproduction can cause , cancer, and liver diseases. Future studies will focus on the possible molecular pathways that are affected by MZ toxicity, contributing to a better understanding of disease progression.

More information: Adeel Ahmad Khan et al, Perturbations in Redox Status, Biochemical Indices, and Expression of XBP1s and NOX4 in the Livers of Channa Punctatus Following Exposure to Mancozeb, Gene Expression (2024). DOI: 10.14218/GE.2023.00049

Provided by Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Citation: Perturbations in redox status, biochemical indices, genes in the liver following fish exposure to Mancozeb (2024, March 5) retrieved 5 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-perturbations-redox-status-biochemical-indices.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Changing levels of NOX4 protein could provide key to understanding fatty liver disease progression
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Long-Term Effects/Risks/Vulnerabilities of Having Had COVID

Mar 3, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Mar 3, 2024

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Mar 1, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Feb 29, 2024

How does vitamin C help a person's immune system?

Feb 28, 2024

Distribution of amino acids in different proteins

Feb 27, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)