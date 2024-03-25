March 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

GPT-4 for identifying cell types in single cells matches and sometimes outperforms expert methods

by Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health

GPT-4 for identifying cell types in single cells matches and sometimes outperforms expert methods
Examples of GPT-4’s cell type annotation and comparisons with other methods. Credit: Nature Methods (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-024-02235-4

GPT-4 can accurately interpret types of cells important for the analysis of single-cell RNA sequencing—a sequencing process fundamental to interpreting cell types—with high consistency to that of time-consuming manual annotation by human experts of gene information, according to a study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. The findings are published in the journal Nature Methods.

GPT-4 is a large language model designed for speech understanding and generation. Upon assessment across numerous tissue and , GPT-4 has demonstrated the ability to produce cell type annotations that closely align with manual annotations of human experts and surpass existing automatic algorithms.

This feature has the potential to significantly lessen the amount of effort and expertise needed for annotating cell types, a process that can take months. Moreover, the researchers have developed GPTCelltype, an R software package, to facilitate the automated annotation of cell types using GPT-4.

"The process of annotating cell types for is often time-consuming, requiring human experts to compare genes across cell clusters," said Wenpin Hou, Ph.D., assistant professor of Biostatistics at Columbia Mailman School.

"Although automated cell type annotation methods have been developed, manual methods to interpret remain widely used, and such a process can take weeks to months. We hypothesized that GPT-4 can accurately annotate cell types, transitioning the process from manual to a semi- or even fully automated procedure and be cost-efficient and seamless."

The researchers assessed GPT-4's performance across ten datasets covering five species, hundreds of tissue and cell types, and including both normal and cancer samples. GPT-4 was queried using GPTCelltype, the developed by the researchers. For competing purposes, they also evaluated other GPT versions and manual methods as a reference tool.

As a first step, the researchers first explored the various factors that may affect the annotation accuracy of GPT-4. They found that GPT-4 performs best when using the top 10 different genes and exhibits similar accuracy across various prompt strategies, including a basic prompt strategy, a chain-of-thought-inspired prompt strategy that includes reasoning steps, and a repeated prompt strategy. GPT-4 matched manual analyses in over 75% of cell types in most studies and tissues demonstrating its competency in generating expert-comparable cell type annotations.

In addition, the low agreement between GPT-4 and manual annotations in some cell types does not necessarily imply that GPT-4's annotation is incorrect. In an example of stromal or connective tissue cells, GPT-4 provides more accurate cell type annotations. GPT-4 was also notably faster.

Hou and her colleague also assessed GPT-4's robustness in complex real data scenarios and found that GPT-4 can distinguish between pure and mixed cell types with 93% accuracy, and differentiated between known and unknown cell types with 99% accuracy. They evaluated the performance of reproducing GPT-4's methods using prior simulation studies. GPT-4 generated identical notations for the same marker genes in 85% of cases.

"All of these results demonstrate GPT-4's robustness in various scenarios," observed Hou.

While GPT-4 surpasses existing methods, there are limitations to consider, according to Hou, including the challenges for verifying GPT-4's quality and reliability because it discloses little about its training proceedings.

"Since our study focuses on the standard version of GPT-4, fine-tuning GPT-4 could further improve cell type performance," said Hou.

Zhicheng Ji of Duke University School of Medicine is a co-author.

More information: Wenpin Hou et al, Assessing GPT-4 for cell type annotation in single-cell RNA-seq analysis, Nature Methods (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-024-02235-4

Journal information: Nature Methods

Provided by Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health

Citation: GPT-4 for identifying cell types in single cells matches and sometimes outperforms expert methods (2024, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-gpt-cell-cells-outperforms-expert.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Identifying cell types from single-cell RNA sequencing data automatically
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 20, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

Mar 15, 2024

Electrical potential difference and charge separation

Mar 14, 2024

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Mar 11, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)