Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health was founded in 1922 as the Institute of Public Health. Today, the Mailman School of Public Health has a student body of 1022. The school offers Master's degrees, Phd degrees and combination degrees with the school of medicine. The school is organized into six departments, twenty centers and four programs. Most noteworthy is the school's ability to capture NIH funding and private research foundation funding due the high quality of its students and professors.

Address 722 West 168th Street, 14th Floor New York, NY 10032 Website http://www.mailman.columbia.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbia_Mailman_School_of_Public_Health

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed