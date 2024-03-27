March 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Extreme heat and ozone pollution: A call for targeted control strategies in China

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Extreme heat and ozone pollution: A call for targeted control strategies in China
Effects of extreme heat on ozone control. Credit: Wenhao Qiao

Elevated surface ozone concentrations in China are posing a significant threat to both human health and crop yields. Extreme heat can greatly exacerbate ozone pollution through both complex chemical and physical processes. For example, extreme heat is often accompanied by stagnant weather conditions, which can lead to the accumulation and subsequent elevation of ozone.

Considering that events have been becoming increasingly frequent in recent decades and are also expected to do so in the future, effective control strategies to reduce risks are urgently needed.

Therefore, a research group led by Prof. Ke Li from Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology examined the driving factors of urban ozone pollution in China during the extremely hot summer of 2022 and the impact of emission control strategies using surface measurements and the chemical transport model GEOS-Chem.

Their findings have been published recently in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters.

According to this study, the North China Plain region experienced monthly ozone anomalies exceeding 12 ppbv in June 2022 relative to 2021, while the Yangtze River Delta and the Sichuan Basin faced similar challenges in July and August.

"Despite the governmental report showing a reduction in NOx () and VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions between 2021 and 2022, our model simulations revealed that the significant increase in chemical production was the primary driver of this widespread ozone surge," says Prof. Li.

In addition, a series of scenario simulations were conducted to assess the impact of reducing NOx and VOC emissions individually and collectively on ozone levels.

"We found that both NOx and VOC emission reductions had an equal influence on ozone concentrations in the North China Plain region in June, while NOx emission reductions were more crucial than VOC reductions in mitigating ozone levels in the Yangtze River Delta and Sichuan basin regions during July and August," explains Prof. Li.

"Our findings provide critical insights into the development of targeted ozone control strategies that should be tailored to the unique challenges posed by extreme heat in China. By understanding the dominant factors driving ozone pollution during these events and quantifying the impact of precursor emission reductions, we can develop more effective and targeted measures to protect public health and improve air quality next time when we see a similar event again," adds Prof. Li.

More information: Wenhao Qiao et al, Implications of the extremely hot summer of 2022 on urban ozone control in China, Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.aosl.2024.100470

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Extreme heat and ozone pollution: A call for targeted control strategies in China (2024, March 27) retrieved 27 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-extreme-ozone-pollution-strategies-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers unveil mechanisms behind ozone pollution in China's Yangtze River Delta
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

‘Our clouds take their orders from the stars,’ Henrik Svensmark on cosmic rays controlling cloud cover and thus climate

3 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Mar 21, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Mar 21, 2024

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

Mar 20, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Mar 16, 2024

Earth's earliest forest discovered in SW England

Mar 8, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)