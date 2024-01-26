January 26, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Study explores the connection between nitrogen oxides control and SNA, ozone reduction

by Higher Education Press

The missing link: Recent study explores the connection between NOx control and SNA, O3 reduction
News organizations may use or redistribute this image, with proper attribution, as part of news coverage of this paper only. Credit: Higher Education Press

Sulfate-nitrate-ammonium (SNA) and other atmospheric aerosols play a significant role in influencing both atmospheric and environmental conditions. These aerosols impact climate directly through scattering and absorbing solar radiation, thus influencing the Earth's radiative balance.

The presence of high concentrations of aerosols can lead to the formation of haze and reduce air quality, affecting and transportation. Furthermore, the (PM2.5 and PM10) within aerosols poses as it can be inhaled into the respiratory system, leading to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

On the other hand, ozone (O3), a triatomic molecule, exerts diverse impacts on the environment and the atmosphere. In the lower atmosphere, ground-level ozone serves as a prominent air pollutant, forming a key component of photochemical smog through with (NOx) and (VOCs) in the presence of sunlight. This ozone poses health risks, adversely affecting the respiratory system and human well-being. Additionally, elevated concentrations of ozone have detrimental effects on ecosystems and food chains.

A recent study by Prof. Biwu Chu and Prof. Jia Xing's research team has highlighted how controlling NOx emissions is a potent measure for protecting the environment, especially when it comes to lowering levels of harmful particles (SNA) and ground-level ozone (O3).

Additionally, the researchers conducted a series of simulation experiments in China to discern the specific advantages of NOx control with and without the inclusion of heterogeneous nitrous acid (HONO) formation. By incorporating heterogeneous HONO chemistry into their model, they successfully showed the impact of HONO on NOx reduction, resulting in notable benefits for controlling the SNA and O3 levels.

Their work is published in the journal Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering.

We should continue to explore methods of controlling atmospheric pollution and reducing SNA and O3. Undoubtedly, the research conducted by Prof. Chu and Prof. Xing has provided us with a new perspective, bringing us one step closer to a cleaner atmospheric environment and a safer living space.

The other contributors include scholars from Tsinghua University (Beijing, China), Chinese Academy of Sciences (Beijing, China), Yellow River Institute of Hydraulic Research (Zhengzhou, China), and Center for Climate Research (Singapore).

More information: Shuping Zhang et al, Underestimated benefits of NOx control in reducing SNA and O3 based on missing heterogeneous HONO sources, Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11783-024-1790-y

Provided by Higher Education Press

Citation: Study explores the connection between nitrogen oxides control and SNA, ozone reduction (2024, January 26) retrieved 26 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-explores-nitrogen-oxides-sna-ozone.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Atmospheric nitrous acid chemistry reveals significantly underestimated oxidation capacity in North China
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jan 24, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Jan 18, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 14, 2024

M7.5 Earthquake, near Anamizu, W Japan

Jan 5, 2024

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Jan 2, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)