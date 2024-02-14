February 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Vittrup Man crossed over from forager to farmer before being sacrificed in Denmark, study finds

by Public Library of Science

Vittrup Man crossed over from forager to farmer before being sacrificed in Denmark
The cranial remains of Vittrup Man, who ended up in a bog after his skull had been crushed by at least eight heavy blows. Photo: Stephen Freiheit. Credit: Fischer et al., 2024, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Vittrup Man was born along the Scandinavian coast before moving to Denmark, where he was later sacrificed, according to a study published in PLOS ONE by Anders Fischer of the University of Gothenburg, Sweden and colleagues.

Vittrup Man is the nickname of a Stone Age skeleton recovered from a peat bog in Northwest Denmark, dating to between 3300–3100 BC. The fragmented nature of the remains, including a smashed skull, indicates that he was killed in a ritualistic sacrifice, a common practice in this region at this time.

After a DNA study found Vittrup Man's genetic signature to be distinct from contemporary, local skeletons, Fischer and colleagues were inspired to combine additional evidence to reconstruct the life history of this Stone Age individual at an unprecedented resolution.

Strontium, carbon and from Vittrup Man's tooth enamel indicate a childhood spent along the coast of the Scandinavian Peninsula. Corroborating this, found a close relationship between Vittrup Man and Mesolithic people from Norway and Sweden. Additional isotope and protein analysis of the teeth and bones indicate a shift in diet from coastal food (marine mammals and fish) in to farm food (including sheep or goat) in later life, a transition that happened in the later teen years.

Vittrup Man crossed over from forager to farmer before being sacrificed in Denmark
End of life for Vittrup Man. Credit: Anders Fischer (contents) and Niels Bach (drawing), CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

These results suggest that Vittrup Man spent his early years in a northern foraging society before relocating to a farming society in Denmark. It isn't clear why this individual moved, though the authors suggest he might have been a trader or captive who became integrated into local society. Mysteries remain about Vittrup Man, but this detailed understanding of his geographic and dietary life history provides new insights into interactions between Mesolithic and Neolithic societies in Europe.

The authors add, "To our knowledge, this is the first time that research has been able to map a north European inhabitant's life history in such a high degree of detail and in such high distance of time."

More information: Vittrup Man–The life-history of a genetic foreigner in Neolithic Denmark, PLoS ONE (2024). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0297032

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science

Citation: Vittrup Man crossed over from forager to farmer before being sacrificed in Denmark, study finds (2024, February 14) retrieved 14 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-vittrup-forager-farmer-sacrificed-denmark.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

European immigrants introduced farming to prehistoric North Africa, new research shows
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

17 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Feb 13, 2024

Two Mag 5 Earthquakes on Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Feb 11, 2024

90,000-year-old human footprints found on Moroccan beach

Feb 8, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 14, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)