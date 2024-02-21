February 21, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Solar-driven green synthesis of epoxides

by Science China Press

Solar-driven green synthesis of epoxides
Recent progress towards the photo(electro)synthesis of epoxides. Credit: Science China Press

Research published in the journal Science China Chemistry is expected to serve as comprehensive background knowledge and to provide researchers with insight into the recent developments of solar-driven green synthesis of epoxides.

The review was led by Prof. Yuchao Zhang (Key Laboratory of Photochemistry, CAS Research/Education Center for Excellence in Molecular Sciences, Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences)

"Epoxides play a pivotal role in , serving as essential building blocks or intermediates for synthesizing various high-value chemicals. Traditional preparation methods often rely on hazardous oxidants (such as peroxy acids) or extensive fossil fuel-powered thermal catalytic systems, resulting in significant CO2 emissions and waste production," Zhang says.

"Solar energy represents the most promising renewable energy source for a sustainable society. Recently, solar-driven photo(electro)chemistry has shown advantages in achieving the environmentally friendly synthesis of epoxides."

"For instance, or local thermal effects generated on plasmonic photocatalysts can effectively lower the O2 activation temperature in the thermal catalysis system, and a photoelectrochemical system can efficiently reduce the in the electrochemical halide-mediated indirect epoxidation process."

"However, there are still challenges that need to be addressed, including improving the efficiency of photo (electro)catalytic systems and gaining a deeper understanding of catalytic selectivity in epoxidation. A comprehensive review on this topic will provide further insights into this field and attract more researchers' attention to it."

In this review, the fundamental studies and reaction mechanisms of olefin epoxidation in three typical catalytic systems—molecular catalysis, heterogeneous thermal catalysis, and electrocatalysis—are summarized. Next, recent advances in utilizing to promote the synthesis of epoxides are discussed. Finally, insights into future perspectives on engineering photo(electro)chemical systems for efficient epoxide production are proposed.

More information: Daojian Tang et al, Solar-driven green synthesis of epoxides, Science China Chemistry (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11426-023-1757-4

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Solar-driven green synthesis of epoxides (2024, February 21) retrieved 21 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-solar-driven-green-synthesis-epoxides.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers develop biomimetic-photo-coupled catalysis for H₂O₂ production
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Force that causes ions to move to a lower concentration

Feb 20, 2024

Differences between ph meters for solutions, creams and oils

Feb 16, 2024

Freon filled balloons go flat QUICKLY! Why?

Feb 13, 2024

Help, I have made a huge mistake with copper sulfate!

Feb 9, 2024

Trying to impress my 8th grade students, made some unknown stuff

Feb 8, 2024

Regenerating ion exchange resin

Jan 29, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)