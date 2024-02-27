February 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Silence broken on gender pay gaps but we must hold organizations to account, says workplace diversity expert

by University of South Australia

workplace
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The exposure of the gender pay gaps in large Australian organizations is a turning point for gender equality, but more must be done to hold employers to account, says a University of South Australia researcher.

Workplace diversity expert Professor Carol Kulik says the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA's) release of pay gaps for large Australian employers is a great first step but its impact will depend on the actions of organizations to narrow the disparity.

The WGEA—a statutory agency responsible for promoting and improving workplace gender equality— has published gender pay gaps for Australian private sector employers with 100 or more employees. It is the first time large organizations will have their gender pay gap data exposed.

In 2023, the WGEA reported that the average gender pay gap was 21.7%, meaning in Australia are earning, on average, $26,393 less a year than men.

Professor Kulik, who has based her career on researching effective management of workplace diversity particularly in relation to gender and age, is a member of the SA Gender Pay Gap Taskforce, an reporting to the Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence.

She says the revelation of gender pay gaps in is a pivotal moment in advancing gender equality, however, further actions are imperative to ensure employers with pay gaps are held accountable.

"We now must be asking employers, in what roles and what levels of employment are pay gaps most prevalent? How are you (the employer) supporting employees' caring responsibilities? What are you doing to ensure women move into roles where they are paid more? How long will it take for you to close your pay gap?

"Until we show employers that their pay gaps influence our behavior, they are unlikely to make the changes needed to narrow pay gaps."

Researchers have documented small but consistent pay gaps between men and women at the start of their careers, including both genders graduating from the same university programs in the same year.

Professor Kulik says those gaps widen over time, as employers administer pay rises as a percentage of an employee's current salary.

"The gaps widen further when women take extended career breaks have children. Women end up retiring with only two thirds of the amount of superannuation compared to men," she says.

History shows that organizations do respond to regulatory pressure. In 2010, the ASX Corporate Governance Council started requiring ASX-listed entities to report the gender composition of their boards and executive teams, leading to a spike in female appointments to senior roles. However, the appointments generated a new inequity, because female executives were paid less than their male counterparts.

Similar unintended consequences have occurred in Denmark. Since 2006, Danish firms have been required to make pay information available on request to relevant parties, such as unions. While the legislative change narrowed the gender pay gap, employers responded by compressing salary distributions.

"Instead of women being paid more, men were paid less," Professor Kulik says. "Pay is an important motivator of employee performance, so a smart employer will close pay gaps by allocating separate funds to that purpose, rather than drawing funds from its rewards budget."

More information: Employer gender pay gaps are available on individual employer pages on WGEA's Data Explorer.

Provided by University of South Australia

Citation: Silence broken on gender pay gaps but we must hold organizations to account, says workplace diversity expert (2024, February 27) retrieved 27 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-silence-broken-gender-pay-gaps.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Gender pay gaps: Self-sabotaging diversity and profits in Australian firms
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do I think (guitar) G-strings sound out-of-tune?

1 hour ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

10 hours ago

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

15 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Feb 26, 2024

Everett and Gell-Mann at the notable Massagon(?) meeting

Feb 23, 2024

Two-tone, Ska rock

Feb 22, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)