February 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Diving into the secret life of mixed-species dolphin groups in Australia

by Flinders University

Diving into the secret life of mixed-species dolphin groups in Australia
The study encompassed observations of both single-species and mixed-species groups of humpback and bottlenose dolphins. Credit: CEBEL (Flinders University

In-depth research of two of Australia's dolphin species shows how their behaviors have evolved to co-exist and form mixed-species groups in northwestern Australia.

In the first extensive study of its kind, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, Flinders University researchers shed light on the intricate mechanisms facilitating the co-existence of two species of dolphins, the Australian dolphin (Sousa sahulensis) and Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops aduncus).

Using detailed data collected over a six-year period around the North West Cape, WA, the research, led by Dr. Jonathan Syme and Associate Professor Guido J Parra from Flinders University's Cetacean Ecology, Behaviour, and Evolution Lab (CEBEL), harnessed behavioral focal follow data to study coexistence mechanisms and the functions of their mixed-species groups.

Flinders College of Science and Engineering Ph.D. Dr. Jonathan Syme says key findings from the study reveal distinct behavioral patterns between the humpback and , indicating differences in resource utilization and behavior within the study area.

"Humpback dolphins were observed spending more time traveling, with higher transition probabilities towards traveling and longer bout lengths of traveling. Conversely, bottlenose dolphins exhibited more time spent foraging and longer foraging bouts.

"These behavioral patterns suggest that humpback and bottlenose dolphins utilize the study area differently, potentially minimizing direct competition and facilitating coexistence.

"Specifically, temporal differences in foraging behavior between the two species may contribute to their ability to share resources in the same habitat."

The study encompassed observations of both single-species and mixed-species groups of humpback and bottlenose dolphins. The primary aim was to investigate potential mechanisms facilitating behavioral coexistence and to discern the functions of mixed-species dolphin groups.

The study also investigated the behavior of mixed-species groups, revealing interesting insights into the social dynamics of these interactions.

When in mixed-species groups, both humpback and bottlenose dolphins exhibited altered behavioral patterns, displaying higher transition probabilities towards socializing and increasing time spent socializing.

Co-author and CEBEL director, Associate Professor Guido Parra, says the results emphasize the potential social benefits derived from mixed-species group formation.

"Mixed-species groups may serve a such as the practicing of socio-sexual behaviors, the provision of an ideal environment for the development of calves, and 'alloparental' care (when individuals who are not the biological parents of offspring help take care of them).

"The findings of this study not only contribute to our understanding of the coexistence dynamics of marine mammal communities but also the functions of their interspecific interactions," adds Associate Professor Parra, who supported the work with Assistant Professor Jeremy Kiszka, from Florida International University.

More information: Jonathan Syme et al, Behavioural variation facilitates coexistence and explains the functions of mixed-species groups of sympatric delphinids, Animal Behaviour (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.anbehav.2024.01.016

Journal information: Animal Behaviour

Provided by Flinders University

Citation: Diving into the secret life of mixed-species dolphin groups in Australia (2024, February 19) retrieved 19 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-secret-life-species-dolphin-groups.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Call to protect Exmouth Gulf marine haven
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure for prophylactic A-fib treatment

Feb 17, 2024

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Feb 16, 2024

Makoy Samuel Yibi and the Guinea worm

Feb 10, 2024

Difference between symbionts and parasites

Feb 8, 2024

Discovery of An Annotated Work by Vesalius

Feb 7, 2024

Long-Term Effects/Risks/Vulnerabilities of Having Had COVID

Feb 7, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)