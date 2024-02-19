February 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Impact of moisture sources on variability of precipitation oxygen isotopes in northern China

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Impact of moisture sources on variability of precipitation oxygen isotopes in northern China
Spatial correlation fields of CAM3 simulated δ18O in northern China and outgoing longwave radiation. a Spatial correlations between CAM3 simulated JJA amount weighted precipitation δ18O (δ18Op) in northern China and JJA outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) at each grid cell. b Same as a but for CAM3 simulated water vapor δ18O (δ18Ov) at lower-troposphere (1000–750 hPa) in JJA. Credit: npj Climate and Atmospheric Science (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41612-024-00564-x

In a study published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, a joint research group from the Institute of Earth Environment of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Stockholm University, and the California State University found that while land recycled water vapor contributes more than 60% to precipitation in northern China, the precipitation δ18O (δ18Op) is primarily influenced by the relative contribution of oceanic moisture.

For decades, precipitation δ18O (δ18Op) has been an important proxy for reconstructing past climate change. However, its interpretation, especially under the influence of the East Asian Summer Monsoon (EASM), has been controversial. In northern China, located at the margin of the EASM region, the more continental climate raises questions about the impact of different moisture sources on δ18Op.

To explore the complexity of moisture source variability and its impact on δ18Op, the researchers used a general circulation model the Community Atmosphere Model version 3 (CAM3), enhanced with water-tagging and stable water isotope modules, to quantitatively trace water vapor from its source to northern China.

They found that more than 60% of the precipitation in northern China originated from local recycled moisture and other terrestrial . However, this substantial contribution had a minimal effect on δ18Op values, indicating a predominant transpiration over evaporation.

They suggested that despite the high percentage of terrestrial moisture, the δ18Op was predominantly affected by oceanic moisture sources, with the Pacific Ocean (24.4%) and the North Indian Ocean (13.0%) being crucial contributors.

In addition, the researchers highlighted the role of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation in modulating δ18Op by altering the moisture contributions of the Pacific Ocean and North Indian Ocean.

Interestingly, local patterns show an inverse phase variation with δ18Op, highlighting the complex dynamics between local moisture recycling and the large-scale oceanic influences.

These findings are valuable for understanding past climate variability and provide a new lens through which to view the complex climate systems of monsoonal China.

More information: Fangyuan Lin et al, Seasonal to decadal variations of precipitation oxygen isotopes in northern China linked to the moisture source, npj Climate and Atmospheric Science (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41612-024-00564-x

Journal information: npj Climate and Atmospheric Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Impact of moisture sources on variability of precipitation oxygen isotopes in northern China (2024, February 19) retrieved 19 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-impact-moisture-sources-variability-precipitation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Climate simulation reveals precipitation isotope changes in Asian monsoon and arid regions for the past 300,000 years
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Feb 15, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Feb 13, 2024

Two Mag 5 Earthquakes on Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Feb 11, 2024

90,000-year-old human footprints found on Moroccan beach

Feb 8, 2024

Evidence of large submarine volcanic eruption 520 kyrs ago in Aegean

Jan 16, 2024

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

Jan 14, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)