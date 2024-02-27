February 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Growth regulator 5-aminolevulinic acid enhances the cold resistance of tomato plants

by TranSpread

5-aminolevulinic acid enhances the cold resistance of tomato plants
Fig. 1. SlGSTU43 plays a key role in ALA improving tomato cold stress tolerance. Credit: Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae026

Low temperature stress, as one of the main abiotic stresses, severely hinders plant growth and has adverse effects on crop yield and quality. 5-Aminolevulinic acid (ALA), a growth regulator widely present in animals and plants, has been extensively utilized in plant cold resistance processes due to its efficient, non-toxic, and easily degradable characteristics.

However, most of the current research related to ALA mainly focuses on the regulation network's end point. The specific molecular mechanism of ALA in early plant cold resistance is still unclear and requires further research by scientists.

In January 2024, Horticulture Research published a research paper titled "5-Aminolevulinic acid improves cold resistance through regulation of SlMYB4/SlMYB88-SlGSTU43 module to scavenge in tomato," completed by the team led by Hu Xiaohui from Northwest A&F University.

In this study, a glutathione S-transferase gene, SlGSTU43, was identified in tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.). The research results indicate that ALA strongly induces the expression of SlGSTU43 under cold stress. Transgenic tomato lines overexpressing SlGSTU43 exhibited significantly enhanced ability to scavenge reactive oxygen species, showing clear resistance to low-temperature stress, whereas mutant lines of SlGSTU43 were sensitive to low-temperature stress.

Furthermore, the study results demonstrate that ALA did not enhance the tolerance of the mutant lines to low-temperature stress. Therefore, the research suggests that SlGSTU43 is an important gene in the process of ALA improving cold resistance in tomatoes (Fig. 1).

5-aminolevulinic acid enhances the cold resistance of tomato plants
Fig. 2 Proposed model for how ALA improves tomato cold tolerance under cold stress. Credit: Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae026

Furthermore, the study verified through EMSA, Y1H, LUC, and ChIP-qPCR assays that SlMYB4 and SlMYB88 can regulate the expression of SlGSTU43 by binding to its promoter. Further experiments demonstrated that SlMYB4 and SlMYB88 are also involved in the process of ALA enhancing tomato's tolerance to low-temperature stress, positively regulating the expression of SlGSTU43 (Fig. 2). These findings provide new insights into the mechanism by which ALA enhances tomato's tolerance to low-temperature stress.

More information: Zhengda Zhang et al, 5-Aminolevulinic acid improves cold resistance through regulation of SlMYB4/SlMYB88-SlGSTU43 module to scavenge reactive oxygen species in tomato, Horticulture Research (2024). DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae026

Journal information: Horticulture Research

Provided by TranSpread

Citation: Growth regulator 5-aminolevulinic acid enhances the cold resistance of tomato plants (2024, February 27) retrieved 27 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-growth-aminolevulinic-acid-cold-resistance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists analyze the molecular mechanism of PoWRKY71 in response to drought stress in Paeonia ostii
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

1 hour ago

Distribution of amino acids in different proteins

6 hours ago

Energy consumed by weight of gear on a multiday hike

Feb 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Feb 21, 2024

Mathematical process for protein folding

Feb 21, 2024

Long-Term Effects/Risks/Vulnerabilities of Having Had COVID

Feb 21, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)