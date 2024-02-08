February 8, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Greenhouse gas repurposed in novel experiments

by Paul Panckhurst, University of Auckland

Greenhouse gas repurposed in novel experiments
Physical characterization. a, Pourbaix diagram of formic acid and hydrogen generation in CO2RR (H2CO3 KΘa1 = 4.2 × 10−7; KΘa2 = 4.7 × 10−11; SHE, standard hydrogen electrode; KΘa1 and KΘa2 are the first and second dissociation equilibrium constants of carbonic acid, respectively). b, Schematic diagram of a PEM electrolyser used for CO2RR. Right, cross-sectional SEM image of a fabricated cathode electrode. ce, XRD pattern (c), SEM (d) and TEM (e) images of the r-Pb catalyst. Inset in c is a digital image of the r-Pb catalyst obtained from a waste lead–acid battery. Scale bars, 100 μm (b), 500 nm (d), 5 nm (e); d is the lattice spacing. Credit: Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06917-5

Cutting-edge University of Auckland research has converted waste carbon dioxide into a potential precursor for chemicals and carbon-free fuel.

Dr. Ziyun Wang's researchers in the School of Chemical Sciences, in collaboration with researchers at Chinese institutions, have demonstrated a method for turning CO2 into , reported in the journal Nature.

In benchtop experiments, a catalyst made from waste lead-acid batteries enabled a transformation which hadn't been possible using previous catalysts.

Formic acid—the same substance produced by ants ('formica' is the Latin word for ant)—is a colorless and pungent liquid with the potential as a transportation fuel, to store , and to enable the to cut CO2 emissions.

As emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas, rise each year, scientists are looking into options for the capture and storage of CO2, for repurposing CO2, and for pursuing a carbon-free economy.

Wang's group is one of the world leaders in research into CO2 electrochemical reduction (CO2RR) using acidic rather than alkaline conditions.

"This opens up exciting possibilities for carbon-neutral technologies," he says. "In the future, cars and gas stations could use repurposed ."

In tests, the new method efficiently converted CO2. for more than 5,000 hours, and the researchers' calculations suggest it can be cost-effectively scaled up for industry.

The experiments used a proton exchange membrane electrolyzer. Carbon dioxide flowed into an electrochemical cell and was converted into formic acid, just like charging a battery.

More information: Wensheng Fang et al, Durable CO2 conversion in the proton-exchange membrane system, Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06917-5

Provided by University of Auckland

Citation: Greenhouse gas repurposed in novel experiments (2024, February 8) retrieved 8 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-greenhouse-gas-repurposed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research team develops fast-charging hybrid microbial fuel cell and CO2 electrolyzer based on formic acid
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Help, I have made a huge mistake with copper sulfate!

6 hours ago

Trying to impress my 8th grade students, made some unknown stuff

9 hours ago

Regenerating ion exchange resin

Jan 29, 2024

Chemical Garden, deeper conceptual explanation

Jan 25, 2024

Dissolving caffeine in room temperature water

Jan 17, 2024

Can degraded leatherette from Binoculars give off fumes?

Jan 15, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)