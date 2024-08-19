The University of Auckland (Māori: Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau) is a university located in Auckland, New Zealand. It is the largest university in the country and the highest ranked in the 2011 QS World University Rankings, having been ranked 82nd worldwide. Established in 1883 as a constituent college of the University of New Zealand, the university is made up of eight faculties over six campuses, and has more than 39,000 students at April 2010. Over 1,300 doctoral candidates were enrolled at the University of Auckland in 2007. It also provides the most conjoint combinations in New Zealand, with over 50 combinations. Conjoint programs allow students to achieve multiple degrees in a shortened period of time. The University of Auckland began as a constituent of the University of New Zealand, founded on 23 May 1883 as Auckland University College. Stewardship of the University during its establishment period was the responsibility of John Chapman Andrew (Vice Chancellor of the University of New Zealand 1885–1903).

Address 22 Princes Street, Auckland, New Zealand 1010 Website http://www.auckland.ac.nz/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Auckland

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

