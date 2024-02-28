Cultural factors and consumer attitudes toward global brands in India

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A study published in the International Journal of Indian Culture and Business Management has provided new insights into the influence of cultural values and ethnic identity on consumer attitudes towards global brands in India. Harsandaldeep Kaur and Pranay Moktan of the University School of Financial Studies at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, Punjab, hoped to fill the gaps in our understanding of these factors by developing a comprehensive framework for investigation.

The team surveyed 456 respondents and used structural equation modeling to analyze the relationships between ethnic identity, masculinity, collectivism, and consumer attitudes toward global brands. The results showed significant associations among the various factors. For instance, ethnic identity was found to influence both masculinity and collectivism, which in turn affected consumer attitudes towards global brands. Additionally, collectivism and masculinity were found to mediate to some extent the relationship between ethnic identity and consumer attitudes.

In the context of this work, "masculinity" refers to a cultural dimension that influences consumer attitudes toward global brands and relates to traditional gender roles, behaviors, and characteristics associated with masculinity. The term "collectivism" refers to a cultural orientation or value system that emphasizes the importance of group harmony, interdependence, and cooperation within a society.

The implications of the research extend particularly to global brand managers operating in diverse markets. The findings thus underscore the importance of considering cultural values and ethnic identity in brand strategies, as they significantly shape consumer perceptions. Brands that align with cultural values and traditions are likely to resonate more often with consumers. This suggests that companies need to take a much more nuanced and tailored approach to their marketing and commercial strategies.

It is worth noting that the study highlights the aspirational nature of global brands in developing countries, where consumers often aspire to lifestyles associated with other regions considered to be more advanced economically. This aspirational mindset underscores the universal appeal of global brands, particularly in regions characterized by cultural diversity, the research suggests.

The researchers suggest that by recognizing and incorporating the various highlighted factors into their strategies, managers and marketers can enhance brand appeal and connect more effectively with their target consumers in diverse markets, like that found in India.

More information: Harsandaldeep Kaur et al, The curious case of global branding: investigating the link between ethnic identity and consumer attitudes towards global brands, International Journal of Indian Culture and Business Management (2024). DOI: 10.1504/IJICBM.2024.136803

Provided by Inderscience