February 1, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers develop novel 'bone bandage' material for cracked bones

by The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Researchers develop a novel 'bone bandage' material for cracked bones
Design and characterization of piezoelectrically and topographically originated biomimetic scaffolds. (a) Schematic representation of the enhanced bone regeneration mechanism through electrical and topographical cues provided by HAp-incorporated P(VDF-TrFE) scaffolds. (b) Schematic diagram of the fabrication process. Credit: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Bone regeneration is a complex process, and existing methods to aid regeneration including transplants and growth factor transmissions face limitations such as the high cost. But recently, a piezoelectric material that can promote the growth of bone tissue has been developed.

A KAIST research team led by Professor Seungbum Hong from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE) has developed a biomimetic scaffold that generates upon the application of pressure by utilizing the unique osteogenic ability of hydroxyapatite (HAp). HAp is a basic calcium phosphate material found in bones and teeth. This biocompatible mineral substance is also known to prevent and is often used in toothpaste.

This research was conducted in collaboration with a team led by Professor Jangho Kim from the Department of Convergence Biosystems Engineering at Chonnam National University. The results are published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Previous studies on piezoelectric scaffolds confirmed the effects of piezoelectricity on promoting bone regeneration and improving bone fusion in various polymer-based materials, but were limited in simulating the complex cellular environment required for optimal bone tissue regeneration. However, this research suggests a new method for utilizing the unique osteogenic abilities of HAp to develop a material that mimics the environment for in a living body.

Researchers develop a novel 'bone bandage' material for cracked bones
Analysis of piezoelectric and surface properties of the biomimetic scaffolds using atomic force microscopy. (a) PFM amplitude and phase images of box-poled composite scaffolds. The white bar represents 2 μm. (b) 3D representations of composite scaffolds paired with typical 2D line sections. (c) In vivo bone regeneration micro-CT analysis, (d) schematic representation of filler-derived electrical origins in bone regeneration. Credit: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

The research team developed a that fuses HAp with a polymer film. The flexible and free-standing scaffold developed through this process demonstrated its remarkable potential for promoting bone regeneration through in-vitro and in-vivo experiments in rats.

The team also identified the principles of bone regeneration that their scaffold is based on. Using (AFM), they analyzed the electrical properties of the scaffold and evaluated the detailed surface properties related to cell shape and cell skeletal protein formation. They also investigated the effects of piezoelectricity and surface properties on the expression of growth factors.

Professor Hong from KAIST's DMSE said, "We have developed a HAp-based piezoelectric composite material that can act like a 'bone bandage' through its ability to accelerate bone regeneration." He added, "This research not only suggests a new direction for designing biomaterials, but is also significant in having explored the effects of piezoelectricity and surface properties on ."

More information: Soyun Joo et al, Piezoelectrically and Topographically Engineered Scaffolds for Accelerating Bone Regeneration, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.3c12575

Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Citation: Researchers develop novel 'bone bandage' material for cracked bones (2024, February 1) retrieved 1 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-bone-bandage-material-bones.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study finds novel macrolide–DEL-1 axis drives bone regeneration in aging individuals
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Regenerating ion exchange resin

Jan 29, 2024

Chemical Garden, deeper conceptual explanation

Jan 25, 2024

Dissolving caffeine in room temperature water

Jan 17, 2024

Can degraded leatherette from Binoculars give off fumes?

Jan 15, 2024

Potassium Bichromate/Dichromate

Jan 13, 2024

Identification of HOMO/LUMO in radicals

Jan 7, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)