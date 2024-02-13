February 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New research opens avenues for more efficient and stable blue OLED displays

by Durham University

New research opens avenues for more efficient and stable blue OLED displays
Credit: Durham University

New research from scientists at Durham University reveals an unexpected pathway toward brighter, more efficient, and more stable blue organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs).

The findings, published in the journal Nature Photonics could help enable the next generation of energy-saving display technologies.

OLED displays, used in most modern smartphones and TVs, rely on from specialized .

Obtaining stable, efficient blue emission suitable for displays remains a key challenge.

Now, Durham University researchers have unlocked a new design strategy using "hyperfluorescent" OLEDs, where energy is transferred from a "sensitizer" molecule to a separate "emitter" molecule.

Surprisingly, the team found that sensitizer molecules previously dismissed as poor emitters actually perform remarkably well in hyperfluorescent OLEDs.

"We discovered a '' where materials overlooked by conventional thinking can become highly effective when used as sensitizers in hyperfluorescence OLEDs," said Kleitos Stavrou of Durham University, lead author of the study.

In particular, the molecule ACRSA was found to triple the OLED efficiency when used as a sensitizer in hyperfluorescence OLEDs.

New research opens avenues for more efficient and stable blue OLED displays
Credit: Durham University

The researchers attribute this to ACRSA's rigid molecular structure and long-lived excited states.

Even more strikingly, using a greenish sensitizer, such as ACRSA, deep blue light emission can be achieved by transferring ACRSA's energy to a blue terminal emitter.

"This approach reduces exciton energy compared to direct blue emission in devices, allowing more stable, longer-lasting blue OLEDs," said senior author of the study, Professor Andrew Monkman of Durham University's Physics Department.

Overall, the strategy provides a new molecular design paradigm for stable and highly efficient displays.

"Our findings reveal an unexplored territory for hyperfluorescent OLEDs that could greatly expand material choices for the next generation of displays that will also use up to 30% less electricity," said Professor Monkman.

The researchers next plan to further develop hyperfluorescent OLEDs, with industrial partners, toward .

More information: Key requirements for Ultra-Efficient Sensitisation in Hyperfluorescence OLEDs, Nature Photonics (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41566-024-01395-1

Journal information: Nature Photonics

Provided by Durham University

Citation: New research opens avenues for more efficient and stable blue OLED displays (2024, February 13) retrieved 13 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-avenues-efficient-stable-blue-oled.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A sensitization strategy achieves hyperfluorescence
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Lumens and actual power of luminous flux

18 hours ago

What travels faster: visible light in water or X-rays in liquid mercury?

Feb 11, 2024

looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Feb 9, 2024

Pfund's method for refraction

Feb 9, 2024

Does a Fabry Perot cavity charge in discrete steps?

Feb 5, 2024

Mach Zehnder Interferometer Interference fringes issue

Jan 26, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)