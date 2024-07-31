The University of Durham traces its roots some 600 years. The University of Durham received its Royal Charter in 1832. The University of Durham is comprised of the main departments and 16 colleges. The flagship campus is located in Durham, England and the other campus is in Stockton-On-Tees. The University of Durham is noted for its engineering, technology and design educations and an exemplary medical school The University of Durham consistently acquires grants and funding for research. Research digests are available on-line.

Address University Office, Old Elvet, Durham DH1 3HP UK Website http://www.dur.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Durham_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

