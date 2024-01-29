January 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Team creates first database of field studies on the impacts of invasive plants in Europe

by Pensoft Publishers

First database of the impacts of invasive plants in Europe
Himalayan balsam (Impatiens glandulifera). Credit: Guptaele via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

A team of experts has created the first database of field studies on the impacts of invasive plants on native species, communities and ecosystems in Europe.

The dataset comprises 266 peer-reviewed publications reporting 4,259 field studies on 104 invasive species across 29 European countries. It is the first harmonized database of its kind at continental scale, and is freely accessible to the scientific community for future studies. Notably, one third of the studies focused on just five species that invade several central European countries.

Published in NeoBiota, the project was executed by researchers from the Spanish institutes, Estación Biológica de Doñana, Universidad de Sevilla, Instituto Pirenaico de Ecología and Universidad de Alcalá, as well as the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.

The comprehensive database indicates that invasive plants impact other plants, animals and microbes, all (herbivores, parasites, plants, pollinators, predators, omnivores, decomposers and symbionts) and numerous ecosystem processes.

More than half of the studies were conducted in temperate and and woodlands and temperate grasslands. Major gaps in knowledge are found in Baltic and Balkan countries, in desert and semi-arid shrublands, subtropical forests and high mountains.

Prof. Montserrat Vilà, coordinator of this task, highlights that the database provides information on whether the invasive species increase, decrease or have a neutral effect on the ecological variable of study. This allows investigation into the circumstances in which the invader has contrasting effects.

The database will be updated as new field studies on the ecological impacts of are published. "We hope for more studies on species that are still locally rare and with restricted distribution," Prof. Montserrat Vilà says, "this database is of interest for academic, management and policy-related purposes."

More information: Montserrat Vilà et al, Field studies of the ecological impacts of invasive plants in Europe, NeoBiota (2024). DOI: 10.3897/neobiota.90.112368

Journal information: NeoBiota

Provided by Pensoft Publishers

Citation: Team creates first database of field studies on the impacts of invasive plants in Europe (2024, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-team-database-field-impacts-invasive.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Assessing the massive costs of biological invasions to Australia and the world
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ancestry and Ancient DNA

Jan 28, 2024

Therapeutic vs Diagnostic Ultrasound Tissue Temperature

Jan 23, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Jan 23, 2024

Biology Honors Project thought

Jan 23, 2024

Genetic Haemochromatosis - common in Celtic/Gaelic nations

Jan 22, 2024

Biggest Breakthroughs in Biology and Neuroscience in 2023

Jan 20, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)