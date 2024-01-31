January 31, 2024

Enhancing solid-state phosphorescence in π-electronic molecules

by Ritsumeikan University

New study finds that the introduction of chloride ions and cations leads to a charge-by-charge arrangement, where the cations act as separators, preventing self-association of the dipyrrolyldiketone PtII complex. This arrangement effectively maintains the luminescent properties of the complex in the solid state. Credit: Hiromitsu Maeda from Ritsumeikan University

Photoluminescent molecules, capable of absorbing and re-emitting light, play an important role in the development of technologies such as light-emitting diodes, sensors, and displays. Among them, ordered arrangements of π-electronic molecules such as crystals of organoplatinum(II) complexes, where a platinum(II) ion is coordinated by organic ligands in a square-planar arrangement, stand out for their applications in energy-efficient flexible displays.

However, their luminescence in the solid state is short-lived due to the interaction between excitons (bound ) of neighboring molecules. To address this issue, bulky foreign molecules are introduced into the to prevent or minimize the electronic interactions between molecules.

Using this strategy, a research team led by Professor Hiromitsu Maeda from Ritsumeikan University, Japan, recently enhanced the solid-state phosphorescence in multiple organoplatinum(II) complexes, increasing the phosphorescence by up to 75 times.

"Spatially and electronically isolated ordered arrangement of emissive π-electronic molecules is a principal point for the preparation of emissive solid-state materials. This concept can be used in materials for organic electronics, particularly organic for flexible displays," explains Prof. Maeda.

In their study published in Chemical Science on December 5, 2023, the research team synthesized dipyrrolyldiketone PtII complexes consisting of four different C^N ligands. These molecules display strong phosphorescence in solution but show extremely weak phosphorescence in the solid state due to self-association.

To enhance their luminosity in the solid state, the team introduced ion pairs consisting of a chloride anion and tetraalkylammonium countercations: TPA+ (tetrapropylammonium), TBA+ (tetrabutylammonium), and TPeA+ (tetrapentylammonium). This resulted in ion-pairing assemblies consisting of chloride ion-binding PtII complexes and countercations.

The bind to the PtII complex via , while the cations form layers between the π-electronic molecules. X-ray analysis confirmed the complex's rigid structure, where PtII complexes are separated by cations in charge-by-charge arrangements.

By isolating the π-electronic molecules from each other, the researchers enhanced the luminescent properties of the organoplatinum(II) complexes in the solid state. Compared to the original anion-free states where the complex is not bonded to the chloride ion, the relative intensity of phosphorescence in Cl-binding PtII complexes with cations showed improvements ranging from 1% to 7.5%, a 75-fold increase over the original molecule.

The luminescence also lasts significantly longer, with certain ion-pairing assemblies achieving an emission lifetime nearly 200 times longer than the monomeric PtII complex. Theoretical studies using DFT calculations revealed that the charge-by-charge packing structure prevents the delocalization of the electron wavefunction over PtII complexes.

"To the best of our knowledge, such a room-temperature phosphorescence enhancement by anion binding and ion-pairing assembly has not been demonstrated thus far," remarks Prof. Maeda.

Such a strategy can be used to design emissive materials and improve the phosphorescence of for novel applications.

"The chemistry of ion-pairing assembly of charged π-electronic molecules is a new topic in a research area of supramolecular chemistry. Understanding the interactions between charged species and the formation of assembled structures through research will affect in a further design and fabrication of functional ion-pairing assemblies such as efficient electric conductive materials, ferroelectric materials, and chiral transfer in ion pair and the ion-pairing assemblies exhibiting fascinating optical properties," concludes Prof. Maeda.

More information: Yohei Haketa et al, Enhanced solid-state phosphorescence of organoplatinum π-systems by ion-pairing assembly, Chemical Science (2023). DOI: 10.1039/D3SC04564A

Provided by Ritsumeikan University

