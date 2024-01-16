January 16, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

The role of ExtSpecR in streamlining UAV-based tree phenomics and spectral analysis

by Plant Phenomics

Transforming forestry: The role of ExtSpecR in streamlining UAV-based tree phenomics and spectral analysis
The workflow for the VIs generation process that is implemented in VIs generation. Credit: Plant Phenomics

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have revolutionized forestry by enabling high-throughput data collection of tree phenotypic traits. Despite advances in remote sensing and object detection technologies, accurate detection and spectral data extraction of individual trees remain significant challenges, often requiring laborious manual annotation.

Current research focuses on improving segmentation algorithms and for better tree detection, but widespread adoption is hindered by the need for accurate manual labeling. This highlights the urgent need for developing a more efficient, high-throughput method to autonomously extract individual tree spectral information.

Plant Phenomics published a /software article titled "ExtSpecR: An R Package and Tool for Extracting Tree Spectra from UAV-Based Remote Sensing."

This paper presents ExtSpecR, an for single tree spectral extraction in forestry using UAV-based imagery, which provides an easy-to-use interactive web application. It streamlines the detection and annotation of individual trees, reducing the time and simplifying the process of extracting spectral and spatial features.

ExtSpecR's user interface allows the upload of TIFF-formatted spectral images, enabling users to calculate vegetation indices and view outputs as false-color and VI-specific images. Its core phenotyping capabilities are facilitated by an interactive dashboard, where users upload point cloud data and multispectral images and then define the region of interest (ROI) for tree identification and segmentation.

This process uses functions such as "locate_trees" from the lidR package and provides 3D visualizations of the segmented trees. ExtSpecR's performance has been evaluated against ground truth in tree plantations with varying canopy densities, demonstrating accuracies between 91% and 97% in detecting individual trees.

The functionality of ExtSpecR is compared to other tools, highlighting its unique strategy of integrating existing algorithms for an optimized user experience and providing comprehensive tree analysis by combining point cloud data with multispectral imagery.

While it faces challenges with large input data sizes and complex environments with overlapping canopies, recommendations include segmenting point cloud data and defining specific target areas to improve results. The paper suggests that future enhancements should aim to improve cloud quality and evaluate efficiency with LiDAR point clouds and hyperspectral imagery.

Overall, ExtSpecR proves to be a powerful, user-friendly tool for accelerating and simplifying plant phenomics extraction processes in forestry research.

More information: Zhuo Liu et al, ExtSpecR : An R Package and Tool for Extracting Tree Spectra from UAV-Based Remote Sensing, Plant Phenomics (2023). DOI: 10.34133/plantphenomics.0103

Provided by Plant Phenomics

Citation: The role of ExtSpecR in streamlining UAV-based tree phenomics and spectral analysis (2024, January 16) retrieved 16 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-role-extspecr-uav-based-tree.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'CountShoots' unveils advanced UAV and AI techniques for precise slash pine shoot counting
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A phosphoric acid question

9 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

13 hours ago

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Jan 15, 2024

Innovative Evolution of the Bamboo-Eating Pandas: A Unique Survival Strategy

Jan 6, 2024

A potent antibiotic for a drug-resistant superbug

Jan 3, 2024

How does one check life signs of an insect?

Jan 2, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)