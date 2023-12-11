December 11, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Self-supervised CNNs for accurate segmentation of overlapping field plants

by NanJing Agricultural University

Revolutionizing plant phenotyping: self-supervised CNNs for accurate segmentation of overlapping field plants
Segmentation of images taken over the plant growth period. Credit: Plant Phenomics

High-throughput phenotyping has significantly advanced plant data collection in agriculture. However, challenges arise when accurately segmenting overlapping plants in field images. Current methods, such as neural networks and K-means-assisted training, effectively process images with simple backgrounds but falter with complex, overlapping plant scenarios.

The pressing research need is to develop an automated machine learning technique for segmenting overlapping plants in fields that doesn't rely on labor-intensive human-labeled data, which is crucial for precise growth analysis in space-limited experimental fields.

In May 2023, Plant Phenomics published a research article titled "High-Throughput Field Plant Phenotyping: A Self-Supervised Sequential CNN Method to Segment Overlapping Plants."

In this study, a self-supervised sequential convolutional neural network (SS-CNN) specifically designed to address the challenge of separating overlapping plant images in phenotyping was proposed. The SS-CNN model uses pixel intensities from a plant's neighborhood to distinguish between foreground and background plants, a task more complex than differentiating plants from non-plant backgrounds.

The segmented images enable accurate measurement of plant heights, contributing to the construction of complete plant growth curves. These curves were then analyzed using functional principal components analysis (FPCA) to study growth dynamics and genotype impacts.

When applying the SS-CNN to the 2017 dry field data, median plant heights for 103 genotypes were computed, and individual growth curve estimations were provided. It's worth noting that, due to in August 2017, only pre-August images were utilized for growth curve fitting.

The first two functional principal components (FPCs) explained over 95% of the total variance in these growth curves. These components were instrumental in understanding different growth rates and changes over time among genotypes. Scatterplots of FPC scores offered insights into the growth patterns of specific genotype pairs, illustrating variations in overall growth rates and changes across the growing season.

In summary, this approach represents a significant advancement in phenotyping studies, allowing for automated, accurate plant trait measurements and real-time in the field. Future plans include integrating this pipeline with an in-field imaging robot for dynamic, on-site data processing. This method opens new possibilities for detailed, efficient analysis of plant growth and genotype effects in phenotyping studies.

More information: Xingche Guo et al, High-Throughput Field Plant Phenotyping: A Self-Supervised Sequential CNN Method to Segment Overlapping Plants, Plant Phenomics (2023). DOI: 10.34133/plantphenomics.0052

Provided by NanJing Agricultural University

Citation: Self-supervised CNNs for accurate segmentation of overlapping field plants (2023, December 11) retrieved 11 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-self-supervised-cnns-accurate-segmentation-overlapping.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Transforming rice phenotyping: Advanced deep learning models enhance panicle analysis and nitrogen impact studies
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Current thinking on diet and brain evolution?

3 hours ago

Do fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field cause heart attacks?

5 hours ago

Science of Everyday Thinking

23 hours ago

Any hypothesized cases of long covid subtle enough to be undiagnosed?

Dec 10, 2023

Human hair growth model

Dec 9, 2023

Could human DNA be every type of plant, animal, or microbe DNA?

Dec 9, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)