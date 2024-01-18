January 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Petunia and pansy reactions to prolonged carbon dioxide enrichment

by Jane Cerza, American Society for Horticultural Science

petunia
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Although crops often respond immediately to enriched CO2 concentrations (e.g., increased photosynthesis), this initial response is often not sustained throughout production, thus reducing the benefit of this input. For horticulture species, the timing and extent of these acclimation responses are still widely uncertain.

The objective of a new study was to determine species-specific acclimation responses to elevated CO2 concentrations for pansy (Viola ×wittrockiana "Matrix Blue Blotch Improved") and (Petunia ×hybrida "Dreams Midnight"). The research is published in the Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science.

Although the average ambient CO2 concentration currently exceeds 400 μmol⋅mol−1, concentrations in the greenhouse commonly decrease to less than 200 μmol⋅mol−1 during production in the winter and early spring. However, the current atmospheric concentration does not maximize photosynthetic capacity; therefore, there is potential to enhance by enriching controlled environments with CO2.

Studies have shown that CO2 concentrations between 800 and 1200 μmol⋅mol−1 have great potential to increase plant growth, with concentrations more than 900 μmol⋅mol−1 nearly eliminating photorespiration. However, previous studies have established that the most practical CO2 concentration range for most species is 600 to 1000 μmol⋅mol−1. Early short-term studies showed that an economically efficient way to enhance ornamental plant growth in controlled environments was to increase the CO2 concentration within this target range.

Although responses of horticulture species to long-term elevated CO2 concentrations continue to be studied, further research is needed to identify the timing and extent of these species-specific responses to better understand CO2 as an input for controlled environment production. An increase in biomass was observed for both petunia "Dreams Midnight' and pansy "Matrix Blue Blotch Improved' under an elevated CO2 concentration compared with at all days, but physiological acclimation to this input within 7 d of production likely limited the potential of this increase in biomass.

However, the results are constrained to the and container limitations used for this study, with the potential for sink limitations and interactions with other production inputs (e.g., temperature, nutrition) warranting further research to explain responses to elevated CO2 concentrations for a diverse array of horticulture species. With this information, improved strategies for CO2 enrichment that bypass acclimation limitations may be developed, which could increase production efficiency for controlled environments.

More information: David W. McKinney et al, Long-term CO2 Enrichment Increases Biomass but Results in Rapid Physiological Acclimation of Petunia and Pansy, Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science (2023). DOI: 10.21273/JASHS05304-23

Journal information: Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science

Provided by American Society for Horticultural Science

Citation: Petunia and pansy reactions to prolonged carbon dioxide enrichment (2024, January 18) retrieved 18 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-petunia-pansy-reactions-prolonged-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Induced production of specialized steroids by transcriptional reprogramming in Petunia hybrida
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A phosphoric acid question

Jan 16, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Jan 16, 2024

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Jan 15, 2024

Innovative Evolution of the Bamboo-Eating Pandas: A Unique Survival Strategy

Jan 6, 2024

A potent antibiotic for a drug-resistant superbug

Jan 3, 2024

How does one check life signs of an insect?

Jan 2, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)