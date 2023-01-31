Satellite remote sensing helps monitor lake CO2 dynamics at large scale

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Lakes play an essential role in carbon cycle. However, current bottom-up estimates of CO 2 emissions from lakes have significant uncertainties due to insufficient field data.

Satellite remote sensing approach has broad coverage and high spatiotemporal resolution, which can significantly reduce the uncertainties in CO 2 emission estimations. However, big challenges remain in developing remote sensing-based models for mapping lake CO 2 at regional or global scales.

Recently, researchers led by Prof. Duan Hongtao from the Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a dissolved CO 2 concentration (cCO 2 ) estimation model for meso-eutrophic lakes at regional scale, and reconstructed the spatiotemporal dynamics of dissolved CO 2 concentrations for the studied lakes from 2016–2021 using Sentinel-3 data.

Their findings were published in Remote Sensing of Environment on Jan. 3.

"The dissolved CO 2 in lakes is not optically active. Therefore, finding satellite-derivable variables related to CO 2 cycle processes and environmental factors in lakes is the key to realizing remote sensing estimation of lake cCO 2 ," said Prof. Duan.

For lakes with conditions ranging from mesotrophic to highly eutrophic in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze and Huai River basins (ML_YHR) in Eastern China, satellite-derived chlorophyll-a, water temperature, Secchi disk depth, and photosynthetic active radiation-related variables are good predictors for lake CO 2 concentrations.

"The stepwise quadratic polynomial model developed based on these variables showed high performance in predicting spatiotemporal dynamics of lake CO 2 concentrations for ML_YHR lakes," said Prof. Duan.

The satellite-estimated annual mean CO 2 concentrations for ML_YHR lakes revealed that about 28% of the lakes acted as weak atmospheric CO 2 sinks (14.96 ± 1.13 μmol L-1) while the rest were sources (19.22 ± 2.02 μmol L-1), compared with a mean concentration of CO 2 atmospheric equilibrium (16.29 μmol L-1). CO 2 concentrations decreased with increasing eutrophication and decreasing lake size.

"This study advances current knowledge about CO 2 emissions from emerging meso-eutrophic lakes and shows how satellite remote sensing can expand the spatiotemporal coverage of lake CO 2 ," said Qi Tianci, first author of the study.

