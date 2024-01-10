January 10, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Metal-free graphene quantum dots show promise for highly efficient tumor therapy

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Metal-free graphene quantum dots show promise for highly efficient tumor therapy
Schematic illustration showing the role of GQDs, derived from erythrocyte membranes, as peroxidase—mimic enzyme for tumor catalytic therapy. Credit: FHIPS

A research group led by Prof. Wang Hui from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has introduced a metal-free nanozyme based on graphene quantum dots (GQDs) for highly efficient tumor chemodynamic therapy (CDT). The study is published in Matter.

GQDs represent a promising and cost-effective means of addressing the toxicity concerns associated with metal-based nanozymes in tumor CDT. However, the limited catalytic activity of GQDs has posed significant challenges for their , particularly under challenging catalytic conditions.

"The obtained GQDs, which are made from red blood cell membranes, are highly effective in treating tumors with few ," said Liu Hongji, a member of the research team. "One of the advantages is that they are metal-free. In addition, they function as excellent peroxidase-like biocatalysts."

To enhance the catalytic performance of the GQD-based nanocatalytic adjuvant, the researchers rationally designed GQDs using a diatomic doping strategy. The synergistic electron effect of introducing nitrogen and phosphorus into GQDs can generate highly localized states near the Fermi level, thus enabling efficient enzymatic activity compared to single heteroatom doping.

The obtained GQDs, derived from erythrocyte membranes, have been shown to possess impressive peroxidase-mimicking activity. As a result, the GQDs are highly effective at inducing apoptosis and ferroptosis of cancer cells in vitro. They also selectively target tumors, with a tumor inhibition rate as high as 77.71% for and 93.22% for intratumoral injection, with no off-target side effects.

This drug-free, target-specific, and biologically benign nanozyme has great potential as a potent biocatalyst for use in safe cancer treatment.

More information: Graphene quantum dots as metal-free nanozymes for chemodynamic therapy of cancer, Matter (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2023.12.005. www.cell.com/matter/fulltext/S2590-2385(23)00619-7

Journal information: Matter

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Metal-free graphene quantum dots show promise for highly efficient tumor therapy (2024, January 10) retrieved 10 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-metal-free-graphene-quantum-dots.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tumor microenvironment-activated nanostructure enables precise multi-modal therapy
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

5 hours ago

In praise of Pandas

Jan 6, 2024

A potent antibiotic for a drug-resistant superbug

Jan 3, 2024

How does one check life signs of an insect?

Jan 2, 2024

How a-priori intelligence is even possible?

Jan 1, 2024

An anaerobic denitrification question

Jan 1, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)