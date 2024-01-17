January 17, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Machine learning reveals sources of heterogeneity among cells in our bodies

by Institute for Basic Science

Machine learning reveals sources of heterogeneity among cells in our bodies
Credit: Patterns (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.patter.2023.100899

A team of South Korean scientists led by Professor Kim Jae Kyoung of the Biomedical Mathematics Group within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS-BIMAG) discovered the secrets of cell variability in our bodies. The findings of this research are expected to have far-reaching effects, such as improvement in the efficacy of chemotherapy treatments, or the development of a new paradigm in the study of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Dr. Jo Hyeontae and Dr. Hong Hyukpyo participated as co-first authors in this research, which is published in the journal Patterns. The title of the paper is "Density Physics-informed Neural Networks Reveal Sources of Cell Heterogeneity in Signal Transduction."

The cells in our body have a signaling system that responds to various such as antibiotics and osmotic pressure changes. This signaling system plays a critical role in the survival of cells as they interact with the external environment. However, even cells with same can respond differently to the same external stimuli, called cellular heterogeneity.

Cellular heterogeneity is a great research interest in medicine, as it is known to hinder the complete eradication of cancer cells by chemotherapeutic agents such as anticancer drugs. The sources of such heterogeneity and its relationship with the signaling system have remained a challenge, as intermediate processes of the signaling system are impossible to fully observe with current experimental technology.

To reveal the sources of this heterogeneity, Professor Kim's research team developed a machine learning methodology using artificial neural network structures called Density Physics-informed (Density-PINNs). Density-PINNs use the observable time-series data of cells' responses to external stimuli to inversely estimate information about the signaling system.

By applying Density-PINNs to actual experimental data of antibiotic responses of bacterial cells (Escherichia coli), the research team found that a parallel structure of the can reduce heterogeneity among cells.

Professor Kim believes that this mathematical modeling and machine learning research will facilitate the enhancement of the understanding of cellular heterogeneity, which is crucial in cancer treatment. He expressed his hope that this achievement would lead to the development of improved cancer treatment strategies.

More information: Hyeontae Jo et al, Density physics-informed neural networks reveal sources of cell heterogeneity in signal transduction, Patterns (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.patter.2023.100899

Journal information: Patterns

Provided by Institute for Basic Science

Citation: Machine learning reveals sources of heterogeneity among cells in our bodies (2024, January 17) retrieved 17 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-machine-reveals-sources-heterogeneity-cells.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mathematicians identify a key source of cell-to-cell variability in cell signaling
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A phosphoric acid question

23 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Jan 16, 2024

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Jan 15, 2024

Innovative Evolution of the Bamboo-Eating Pandas: A Unique Survival Strategy

Jan 6, 2024

A potent antibiotic for a drug-resistant superbug

Jan 3, 2024

How does one check life signs of an insect?

Jan 2, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)