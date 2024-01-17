Researchers design novel hollow-fiber Cu penetration electrode for efficient CO₂ electroreduction

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Electrochemical conversion of CO 2 into value-added chemical fuels driven by renewable electrical energy has roles in reducing net CO 2 emission and in addressing energy consumption.

Although considerable progress has been made in CO 2 electroreduction, carbonate formation can cause serious CO 2 loss. CO 2 conversion in acidic electrolyte is an attractive way to overcome the problem of CO 2 loss, however, selective reduction remains a challenge.

In a study published in Energy & Environmental Science, a research team from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences designed a Cu hollow fiber penetration electrode to electroreduce CO 2 in strong acid with effective inhibition of hydrogen evolution reaction (HER).

By virtue of the unique penetration effect induced by Cu hollow fiber, abundant CO 2 molecules were supplied to Cu active sites. The Cu surface possessed enough high CO 2 coverage, which suppressed HER and facilitated CO 2 reduction to C 2 + products.

Thus, a CO 2 single-pass conversion rate exceeding 51% with a C 2 + Faradaic efficiency of 73.4% and partial current density of 2.2 A cm-2 were achieved in acidic solution (pH = 0.71). The performance of the Cu penetration electrode was approximated to or even exceeded those of the state-of-the-art Cu base catalysts.

This work represents progress in the design and development of new electrode configurations to realize CO 2 electroreduction to high-value C 2 + chemicals with scalable applications.

More information: Chang Zhu et al, Selective CO 2 electroreduction to multicarbon products exceeding 2 A cm−2 in strong acids via a hollow-fiber Cu penetration electrode, Energy & Environmental Science (2023). DOI: 10.1039/D3EE02867D Journal information: Energy & Environmental Science