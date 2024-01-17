January 17, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers design novel hollow-fiber Cu penetration electrode for efficient CO₂ electroreduction

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

co2
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Electrochemical conversion of CO2 into value-added chemical fuels driven by renewable electrical energy has roles in reducing net CO2 emission and in addressing energy consumption.

Although considerable progress has been made in CO2 electroreduction, carbonate formation can cause serious CO2 loss. CO2 conversion in acidic electrolyte is an attractive way to overcome the problem of CO2 loss, however, selective reduction remains a challenge.

In a study published in Energy & Environmental Science, a research team from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences designed a Cu hollow fiber penetration to electroreduce CO2 in with effective inhibition of hydrogen evolution reaction (HER).

By virtue of the unique penetration effect induced by Cu hollow fiber, abundant CO2 molecules were supplied to Cu active sites. The Cu surface possessed enough high CO2 coverage, which suppressed HER and facilitated CO2 reduction to C2+ products.

Thus, a CO2 single-pass conversion rate exceeding 51% with a C2+ Faradaic efficiency of 73.4% and partial current density of 2.2 A cm-2 were achieved in acidic solution (pH = 0.71). The performance of the Cu penetration electrode was approximated to or even exceeded those of the state-of-the-art Cu base catalysts.

This work represents progress in the design and development of new electrode configurations to realize CO2 electroreduction to high-value C2+ chemicals with scalable applications.

More information: Chang Zhu et al, Selective CO2 electroreduction to multicarbon products exceeding 2 A cm−2 in strong acids via a hollow-fiber Cu penetration electrode, Energy & Environmental Science (2023). DOI: 10.1039/D3EE02867D

Journal information: Energy & Environmental Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers design novel hollow-fiber Cu penetration electrode for efficient CO₂ electroreduction (2024, January 17) retrieved 17 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-hollow-fiber-cu-penetration-electrode.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers develop stepwise strategy for carbon dioxide reduction to multicarbon products
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can degraded leatherette from Binoculars give off fumes?

Jan 15, 2024

Dissolving caffeine in room temperature water

Jan 14, 2024

Potassium Bichromate/Dichromate

Jan 13, 2024

Identification of HOMO/LUMO in radicals

Jan 7, 2024

Solubility of Sodium nitrate and nitrite

Jan 3, 2024

White Powder from a Humidifier

Dec 22, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)