Researchers develop stepwise strategy for carbon dioxide reduction to multicarbon products

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Schematic diagram for highly efficient ampere-level CO2 reduction to multicarbon products via stepwise hollow-fiber penetration electrodes. Credit: SARI

Though efficient C 2+ production from CO 2 electrocatalytic reduction reaction (CO 2 ERR) has become a promising approach to mitigate CO 2 emissions and store intermittent renewable energy, it suffers from low selectivity and undesired side reactions.

Recent studies have shown that serial hollow-fiber penetration electrodes (HPEs) can improve the CO 2 ERR performance by forcing CO 2 to disperse and penetrate through the abundant pores on HPE wall, which boosts CO 2 ERR kinetics.

To promote the selectivity and current density for C 2+ products simultaneously, a research team led by Profs. Chen Wei and Wei Wei from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a stepwise CO 2 ERR strategy using Ag and Cu HPEs to reach high-rate C 2+ production.

The results were published in Applied Catalysis B: Environmental.

In the stepwise CO 2 electroreduction, CO 2 was firstly reduced into CO over chloride ion-regulated Ag hollow-fiber penetration electrodes with a 3.2 A cm-2 partial current density and a 90.3% faradaic efficiency of CO. Then, the chloride ion-regulated Cu hollow-fiber penetration further converted CO into C 2+ products with 1.8 A cm-2 partial current density and 90.5% faradaic efficiency of C 2+ products. Both steps were steadily conducted under total current density of 2 A cm-2 for 200 hours.

Experimental results and density functional theory calculations showed that synergetic combination of the unique penetration effect and the regulated electronic structures resulted in the superior performance toward C 2+ production.

This work sheds light on designing electrocatalytic systems with exceedingly efficient CO 2 electroreduction of high current density and selectivity as well as good durability, which might contribute to the scalable CO 2 electroreduction applications towards high-value C 2+ chemicals.

More information: Xiao Dong et al, Highly efficient ampere-level CO2 reduction to multicarbon products via stepwise hollow-fiber penetration electrodes, Applied Catalysis B: Environmental (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.apcatb.2023.122929 Journal information: Applied Catalysis B: Environmental